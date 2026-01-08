Liberia: Govt Release 2025 Progress Report

The Government of Liberia, via the Ministry of Information (MOI), has released its 2025 Progress Report, highlighting the major achievements, ongoing reforms, and strategic outlook of the Boakai, Koung Administration.

The report presents a comprehensive sector-by-sector update, offering both a review of 2025 and projections into 2026.

Addressing the regular Information Ministry press briefing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah began with the Ministry of Agriculture, which he mentioned as the key pillar of the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda.

Agriculture Sector

Designated as a cornerstone of the ARREST Agenda, according to Minister Paih, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that more than 19,800 farmers benefited directly in 2025 through initiatives such as expanded seed distribution, climate-smart practices, and improved market access. An additional 35,000 farmers, including significant numbers of women and youth, received support through partner programs.

He said during the year under review, climate-resilient rice cultivation expanded by over 6,500 hectares, resulting in an extra 32,000 metric tons of rice. Cocoa rehabilitation and expansion covered around 13,000 hectares, boosting yields and incomes. Progress was also seen in cassava, vegetables, fisheries, and livestock production.

Minister Piah added that the Ministry of Agriculture also undertook infrastructure upgrades, which included the completion of approximately 166 kilometers of feeder roads in key food-producing counties, reducing costs and increasing incomes for farmers. The National Cocoa Seed Garden distributed over 350,000 seedlings to enhance seed systems and nutrition. Programs backed by the FAO, such as "Hand in Hand" and "One Country, One Priority Product," supported value addition and exports.

A National Agricultural Fair was held to strengthen market linkages and promote sector modernization. Looking ahead, the ministry plans to expand cocoa projects, complete 13 agricultural modernization structures by May 2026, and commission rice and cassava processing facilities early in 2026, he added.

Food security improved nationwide, he continued, with 33,755 people achieving food security in 2025. The outlook for 2026 focuses on scaling lowland farming, enhancing value chains, increasing opportunities for women and youth, and strengthening climate resilience. The Agriculture Entrepreneurship Development Act, aimed at improving value chain financing, is pending final passage.

Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice, Minister Piah said, delivered reforms that were aligned with the ARREST Agenda, emphasizing the rule of law, human rights, decentralization, public safety, and transparency across security institutions. In 2025, 422 juveniles were diverted from the formal justice system, 554 clearance certificates were issued, and 607 children received psychosocial support to combat trafficking. Over 1,200 students joined child-rights programs.

The Government spokesman said that during the year 2025, Liberia advanced its human rights framework, including submitting national policies for executive review and progressing on anti-torture legislation. The ministry also supported transitional justice efforts and the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms were expanded, with draft legislation submitted for consideration. Social workers were deployed to eight counties, further strengthening justice delivery.

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)

The LRA exceeded its revenue target, said Piah, stating that the Tax Authority collected approximately $112.5 million against an $84.5 million goal, and surpassed the national budget projection of $880.7 million by $4.4 million. These collections helped offset a $38 million shortfall in external resources, with continued growth expected, Piah stated.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

During the 2025 year in review, PiIah explained that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy was finalized and launched in August 2025, supporting expanded exports, especially in processed rubber and palm oil. The ministry digitized its Import and Export Permit systems and is automating business registration processes, with completion expected in 2026.

The Liberia Standards Authority, he said, became fully operational, adopting 226 national standards. Business registration was robust, with over 16,800 businesses registered by September 2025. Additional initiatives included petroleum pricing meetings, the Growth Accelerator (LIFT) Project, and SME payment programs to boost entrepreneurship.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

One of the country's biggest international achievements during 2025 was Liberia's vision to secure a United Nations Security Council seat and develop a global branding strategy in 2025.

He argued that diplomatic reforms require evidence-based analyses from diplomats to inform policy. The ministry, Piah opined, exceeded its revenue target, collecting $10.5 million in 2025.

Ministry of Transport

With regard to the Ministry of Transport, Piah explained that key achievements included the completion of the new Vehicle and Traffic Law review, training for 1,000 drivers and 3,000 motorcyclists, and the distribution of 3,000 safety helmets. New fare schedules led to an 18% reduction in transportation costs. Road safety improvements included electronic billboards, reflective canvases, and traffic signs across the country.

Transport infrastructure was boosted with new weigh stations and the procurement of 64 buses. In aviation, agreements with Turkish Airlines will bring new flights starting in May 2026. Rail and maritime initiatives included repairs and an MOU for inland waterway studies.

Liberia Intellectual Property Office

The office advanced national intellectual property, Piah narrated that through economic reforms, public awareness, and renewed international cooperation. Initiatives included the establishment of intellectual property clubs in high schools and recommitment to international treaties.

Minister Piah affirmed that the government will continue releasing sectoral progress updates until all ministries and agencies have presented their 2025 performance. The remaining reports are in the process of compilation and will be shared in future briefings, he said.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.