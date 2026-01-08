Liberia: I'm Capable of Being President

7 January 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee has partially declared interest in the Liberian presidency, citing her desire for a better and godlier nation.

Speaking during a podcast on Truth FM, Madam Gbowee acknowledged her ability to lead, stating, "I'm capable and competent of being president, but I'm not going to go ahead of God's plan."

Her remarks indicate that although she has the desire to serve Liberia at the highest level, she is waiting for spiritual confirmation before making an open declaration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She explained, "God hasn't sent me, because if he had sent me, I could be there; therefore, I'm not going to go ahead of God." For now, Gbowee believes her purpose is to invest in the education and empowerment of Liberia's youth: "What he has chosen me to do now is send people's children to school and help the future generations.

Madam Gbowee's interest in national leadership stems from a deep concern for the heart and soul of Liberia.

Her vision is rooted in alleviating poverty and fostering a forward-thinking society. She posed a thought-provoking question: "What is politics in the absence of the heart and soul?" Drawing inspiration from Dubai's founding father, Gbowee emphasized the necessity for leaders to prioritize the future of their citizens, especially the younger generations.

Meanwhile, Madam Gbowee was critical of the divisions sown by Liberian politicians, transcends party lines. Gbowee called for a collective shift in mindset, urging Liberians to bless and support one another in the pursuit of a national agenda. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.