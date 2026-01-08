Liberia: I'm Capable of Being President

Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee has partially declared interest in the Liberian presidency, citing her desire for a better and godlier nation.

Speaking during a podcast on Truth FM, Madam Gbowee acknowledged her ability to lead, stating, "I'm capable and competent of being president, but I'm not going to go ahead of God's plan."

Her remarks indicate that although she has the desire to serve Liberia at the highest level, she is waiting for spiritual confirmation before making an open declaration.

She explained, "God hasn't sent me, because if he had sent me, I could be there; therefore, I'm not going to go ahead of God." For now, Gbowee believes her purpose is to invest in the education and empowerment of Liberia's youth: "What he has chosen me to do now is send people's children to school and help the future generations.

Madam Gbowee's interest in national leadership stems from a deep concern for the heart and soul of Liberia.

Her vision is rooted in alleviating poverty and fostering a forward-thinking society. She posed a thought-provoking question: "What is politics in the absence of the heart and soul?" Drawing inspiration from Dubai's founding father, Gbowee emphasized the necessity for leaders to prioritize the future of their citizens, especially the younger generations.

Meanwhile, Madam Gbowee was critical of the divisions sown by Liberian politicians, transcends party lines. Gbowee called for a collective shift in mindset, urging Liberians to bless and support one another in the pursuit of a national agenda. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah