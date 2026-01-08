West Africa: Burkina Faso Says It Foiled Coup Attempt Against President Traore

7 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Burkina Faso, Bobo — Burkina Faso's government says it has thwarted an attempted coup against President Ibrahim Traore, accusing former transitional president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba of masterminding the plot.

Speaking on state television RTB, Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said the plan involved targeted assassinations of senior military and civilian officials, beginning with an attempt to kill President Traore. He alleged that Damiba was responsible for planning, financing, and recruiting those involved in the coup attempt.

Sana assured the public that the situation was fully under control and that security forces had taken necessary measures to protect the country's institutions and leadership.

President Traore seized power in September 2022 after overthrowing Damiba, who had himself taken power months earlier by ousting elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Burkina Faso has experienced repeated political instability and military takeovers in recent years, alongside a worsening security crisis linked to armed insurgencies. The latest allegations highlight ongoing tensions within the country's military and political leadership.

