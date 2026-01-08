Nigeria: Five Feared Killed As Bandits Attack Old Oyo National Park

Ibadan — Suspected bandits on Tuesday night attacked the old National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Orire local government area of Oyo State, leaving about five people dead and others critically injured.

The Conservator of the Park, Tesleem Kareem, who confirmed the incident, said the NPS office was attacked by bandits.

Kareem said service personnel were killed during the attack.

"It is true we are in the process of evacuating the victims," he said.

The state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, also confirmed the incident.

He said the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and other service chiefs currently on their way to the location, stating that the state Police Commissioner had deployed officers to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.