Nigeria: 'Wike Cannot Make Me Win or Lose Election', Says Senator Ireti Kingibe

Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial District in the Senate, has dismissed claims that her recent defection from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was motivated by fear of political intimidation or threats from the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on 'Politics Today' on Channels Television on Wednesday night, Kingibe said her decision to leave the Labour Party was purely political and constitutional, insisting that Wike neither controls electoral outcomes in the FCT nor poses any threat to her political future.

"Absolutely not. Minister Wike cannot make me win and he cannot make me lose," she said. "From the Obasanjo era till now, hardly anybody controls how the people of the FCT vote. FCT is not structured that way, and nobody can impose anyone on the people."

The senator explained that her defection was necessitated by the deep factionalisation within the Labour Party, which she said had rendered it unviable as an opposition platform ahead of upcoming elections.

"The Labour Party is in two factions right now," Kingibe noted. "If you are holding political office or intend to seek re-election, under which faction are you running? Even for local council elections, Labour Party is not fielding candidates. So, clearly, it is not a viable platform at the moment."

She argued that the Constitution allows elected officials to defect when their party is factionalised, stressing that such circumstances protect lawmakers from losing their seats.

"I firmly believe that those who defect without meeting the constitutional requirement should lose their seats, but in our case, it applies exactly as the Constitution intended," she added.

According to Kingibe, the ADC emerged as the most viable alternative for opposition politicians, including several former Labour Party members seeking re-election in 2027.

"To run, you must have a platform. ADC is the viable alternative to Labour Party for those of us in the opposition. That is what this is all about. It is not about Minister Wike," she said.

She pointed out that FCT might not be Wike's political priority come 2027

"Let us first see what happens in the local government elections before talking about 2027," she said. "I do not think FCT will be his priority come 2027."

On the possibility of Peter Obi emerging as ADC's presidential candidate, Kingibe said her loyalty is to opposition politics rather than any single individual.

"Peter Obi may be the candidate in 2027, he may not be," she said. "I joined the ADC to support the party and whoever emerges as its candidate. I believe strongly in opposition. A one-party state is not good for democracy."

On Wike's performance as FCT minister, while dismissing any personal or political animosity towards Wike, the senator acknowledged that the minister has recorded some achievements, particularly in road construction, but faulted him for what she described as repeated disregard for the rule of law and lack of institutional engagement with elected representatives.

She recounted writing a letter to Wike to commend the rehabilitation of her street, Kunene Close, clarifying that the gesture was misconstrued as political alignment.

"Anytime anybody does something commendable, I will commend them," she said. "That letter was simply to thank him for rehabilitating a road that had been neglected, not because it was my street."

Kingibe, however, said oversight remains her constitutional duty as a legislator.

"The minister does some good things, but he also does not follow the rule of law lots of times. It is my job to draw his attention to lapses. It is not personal," she said.

She lamented the absence of regular consultative meetings between the FCT minister and elected lawmakers, noting that previous ministers held monthly engagements to discuss the needs of residents.

"It is going on three years since the minister was appointed, and I have never sat with him in any forum," she said, adding that issues such as waste management and security remain major concerns in the territory.

She expressed hope that the new year would usher in better cooperation between the FCT minister and elected representatives, saying improved synergy would ultimately serve the best interests of residents of the nation's capital.