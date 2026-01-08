Nigeria: Call Wike to Order, Ugochiyere Tells Tinubu

A House of Representatives member representing Ideato federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochiyere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to warn the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, to desist from insulting the leader of the Igbo nation.

Ugochinyere made the call during his official membership declaration for the Action Peoples Party (APP) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday in Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of Imo State, on Wednesday.

The lawmaker said Ndigbo can tolerate anything from Wike but not to insult the serving President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

According to him, the verbal attacks by Wike amounted to hostilities on Igbos, saying it will not be tolerated.

Ugochinyere said, "Mr. President, when your minister attacks our tribe, it is a declaration of hostilities on Igbo nation, especially when he is not called to order. You are the one losing. All because he wants to be governor for third term. So anybody who is not supporting him in his quest to bring down the place, the person must be attacked. But you don't do that with Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo President. No Igbo people are still following in Harcourt except the few efulefus.

"Listen to what the Igbo people have said. Stay away from Nyesom Wike. He's an enemy of our people for having that audacity to insult our President. We must make that message clear to him. Don't invite him to any Igbo gathering. Let it be those ones who are collecting land with pot-belly around him. But you don't play with Igbo nation," he said.

He explained that he left the PDP for APP because he had been embroiled with unending battles since joining, adding that the attacks were sponsored by the same PDP.

"So what is the point I'm making; that from the day one we started with PDP to this afternoon we are still in court with our party in a bid to retain the seat that for over fifteen years they never won until we brought victory to them. Now that we survived all these ordeals in the last three, four years, should we try it again? No. Should we test God to see whether we survive? Not to talk of the fact that some of them testified against us in tribunal our own partymen.

"Not to talk about the fact that they came here and changed entire state party executives and put members of another party led by one Austin Nwachukwu as a state chairman. This was a man PDP gave the entire delegate list, yet he still lost the primary and then went to Labour Party that people were winning with easily and finished seventh or eight in the general election.

"So we decided to exit from PDP and today my National Chairman, Bar Uche Nnadi has admitted me into the hall of a party of great men and great minds. I want to thank our national chairman for driving our party to this point where great minds are joining the party where today the party has recorded its first seat in Federal Parliament with the second seat arriving in the coming days", Ugochiyere said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has warned that Ideato people and the entire Imo people will resist any form of electoral malpractice during the general elections.

Ugochinyere said, "stay away from Ideato people's right to choose. And my people, I want you to defend that right at all cost. This time around, we're not going to lose anybody again. They're the ones that will lose. It was about the election here. Try not to bring the results here. Try not to allow the result announce here. Let me see who the person is. If you like, bring the one thousand battalions, you have me and my people to contend with because all of us will leave the home and stay that night. And let me see that power on earth that is of the people."

On his part, APP Imo Governorship hopeful, Chief Chima Amadi, said the party was set to take over and end the suffering of the people.

Amadi said "APP is coming with a revolution that will sweep away insecurity, poverty and restore security, human dignity, good roads, good wealth. I assure you that Ugochiyere and I will stand together to achieve it even at the risk of personal discomfort".

He called on the Inspector General of Police to sanction all the Police officers involved in the raid of his house in 2023, even as he lamented that law enforcement officers were involved in such an act.

He maintained that there are video evidence to prove the identity of the officers.

The event was attended by several politicians, including the President General of Ohanaeze Youth Council, and his Arewa Youths counterpart, amongst others.