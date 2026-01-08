Nigeria: Tension As 6 Suspected Lassa Fever Patients Escape From Isolation Center in Nasarawa

There was anxiety in Lafia and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State following the escape of six persons suspected to have been infected with Lassa fever from the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital Isolation Center.

The escapees were brought to the facility by the State Ministry of Health's response team on the suspicion that they may be at risk following their contact with a patient believed to have died of complications from the disease.

The deceased's wife was said to have died of symptoms suspected to be that of Lassa fever afterwards nine days ago.

LEADERSHIP gathered that when the suspects were brought to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, their blood samples were taken and sent to a reference lab at the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) facility Abuja for testing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, before the test outcome which takes at least three days, is ready, the patients who were said to have been complaining of lack of food, escaped from the Lafia facility, creating tension at their home LGA and Lafia of possible spread of the disease.

The Director of Public Health, Petter Attah, in the State's Ministry of Health, who confirmed the abscondment to our correspondent on Wednesday, dismissed the fears of spread of the disease, saying the result of the test later turned out to be negative.

He said as soon as his office was alerted of the escape, a team from the ministry and the teaching hospital tracked them to the home of a relation in Lafia and ensured they did not mingle with other persons.

He denied that the deceased died of Lassa fever, stressing that the death of the wife a few days after might have heightened the suspicion.

He said the wife was also not confirmed to have suffered from Lassa fever.

"The information we have is that two children of the deceased are already showing symptoms of the disease.

"When the team got there, they brought six people feared to have had contact with him earlier. As soon as they arrived, we took them to the teaching hospital where the sample was taken to a reference lab in Abuja for the test to be done, and sometimes the test takes up to three days before the result will be out.

"What we do here is that once we suspect, we place the person on treatment because the waiting period of three days could be dangerous for a patient. It was on the New Year Day that the state epistemologist told me that the patients were complaining of feeding. I reached out to the commissioner for intervention which he gladly approved. But on reaching the facility, we were told that the patients became violent and left. We tracked them to their relatives' house and ensured that they didn't interact with other people. We followed up the lab test and all the results turned negative," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said only one person, a pregnant woman, also from Awe local government area of the State, died of Lassa fever complications in the state.

However, a ministry official told LEADERSHIP during a visit to Awe that three persons died of the outbreak.

The official said the woman who died earlier at the General Hospital in Awe showed Lassa fever symptoms.

He said the husband who died seven days later was also a patient at the facility and showed the same symptom.

He said that as a result of the development, the General Hospital was temporarily shut down for fumigation.