Nigeria: ADC Inaugurates Membership Mobilisation Committee, Names Kashim Imam Chairman

Abuja — African Democratic Congress (ADC) has begun the mobilisation of members, with the appointment of Kashim Imam to drive the process.

Imam was appointed chair of the mobilisation committee, tagged Membership Revalidation, Mobilisation and Registration (MRMR) Committee, with Aisha Yesufu as deputy chairman, and Sekonte Davis as secretary.

The team, which also included members of the Obidient Movement, was given 30 days to submit an interim report.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

National Chairman of ADC, David Mark, while inaugurating the committee, described the event as "marking a significant milestone" in the ongoing effort to reposition the party for growth, strength and internal cohesion.

Mark said for the party's ideals to translate into political success, "Our party must rest on a solid, credible and verifiable membership base, supported by effective mobilisation structures across the federation.

"It is in recognition of this urgent necessity that, following the resolution of our National Working Committee (NWC), I approved the constitution of this committee."

He stated that no political party could aspire to national relevance without a strong, active and properly documented membership.

Mark stated, "Membership is the lifeblood of any democratic organisation. It determines legitimacy, strength, reach and, ultimately, electoral victory.

"As we look ahead to future political engagements, it has become imperative to revalidate our existing members, register new ones, strengthen our grassroots presence and harmonise our membership records nationwide. This committee has therefore been entrusted with a critical national assignment."

The committee is expected to oversee the registration of new members nationwide to ensure inclusiveness, transparency and adherence to party guidelines and democratic principles.

Imam promised to return ADC to the average Nigerian.

He stated, "Our party, the ADC, is a grassroots movement. For too long, the average Nigerian has been cheated and marginalised. Taxation has become the new burden.

"We will endeavour to invite the peasants, the ordinary Nigerians--the masses, the poor and the downtrodden--to take charge, take responsibility and assume ownership of the ADC.

"This is what will make the ADC different: it will belong to the average Nigerian. Our party will strive to ensure that the average Nigerian gets a fair share.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This country is blessed. Our country is endowed with both human and natural resources. We have no business being poor, and when the ADC comes to power, no Nigerian will be poor.

"Mr Chairman, this is the first of the committees you are inaugurating, which shows how serious this assignment is. I want to assure you, on behalf of all committee members, that we will not sleep, we will not rest, and we will work round the clock.

"You will see us mobilising and registering members in the creeks, in the deserts, and across the length and breadth of this country. This is a mass movement."