Nigeria: Ogwama Vows to Sustain Rules Against Multiple Registration By Operators

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), has declared that it would not condole multiple and illegal registrations by individuals as private operators of waste management.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, Mr. Abayomi Hunye, stated the position of the organisation while reacting to a protest by some members of the Association of Waste Manager, Vendors and Recyclers of Ogun State.

Some members of the association had on Monday staged a protest at the Governor's Office, Okemosan, Abeokuta alleging the OGWAMA management of some wrongdoings including extortion.

Hunye in a statement said allegations by protesters were unfounded and the aggrieved persons were suspended executive members of the association.

The Managing Director said the suspension of the executive members was done in 2023 long before he assumed office, over some allegations that were not his concern.

He said, "Upon assumption of office, I made it clear that OGWAMA would not aid, abet, or condone any form of illegality. My firm refusal to compromise institutional standards or shield wrongdoing is the real reason behind the current protest.

"It is quite surprising that I am accused of collecting money from these individuals when all payments evidence reflected that those payments were made into the coffers of the Ogun State Government.

"The Agency under my watch has since introduced impartial, transparent, and accountable operational policies, including the discontinuation of multiple and illegal registrations by individuals, a practice which this group vehemently opposed due to the benefits they previously derived from it.

"OGWAMA will continue to uphold the law and will neither tolerate nor overlook any illegal activities under any guise."

Hunye declared the organisation under his watch would not compromise transparency, due process, and the effective delivery of OGWAMA's mandate.

Corroborating the clarification of the OGWAMA boss, the President of the association, Mr. Adesanya Kunle, said the issue was caused by the practice of multiple registration, which the protesters had been engaging in the past.

Kunle said those protesting had been suspended in 2023 over some allegations that were contrary to the provisions of regulations guiding waste management operations.

The president exonerated the OGWAMA boss from allegations by the protesters saying there was nothing like illegal levies as all monies were paid into the coffers of the government.

The association said they had resolved to support the principle of no multiple registration by any person or group of persons under any guise.

The association therefore passed a vote of confidence on the management of the OGWAMA as constituted in the state.