Nigeria: Yilwatda - APC Nigeria's Most Stable Party

Launches e registration with Plateau governor

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, yesterday, said the ruling party had become the most stable and organised political platform in Nigeria.

He attributed APC's recent gains to data driven decision making, internal cohesion, and deliberate confidence building among party stakeholders.

Speaking during a radio programme in Jos, Plateau State, Yilwatda said APC under his leadership had eliminated internal crises, resolved long standing litigations, and strengthened its structures nationwide.

He stated, "When I came in, I said I would improve party governance, and we have done that. We have stabilised the party. Previously, there were numerous court cases at both state and national levels. Today, all those cases have been withdrawn."

Yilwatda stated that the party successfully conducted congresses, caucus meetings, and two National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings without dissent, describing the development as evidence of "effective governance within the party".

Yilwatda likened political management to a chess match, emphasising the importance of planning, foresight, and taking advantage of opponents' weaknesses.

"Politics is a game of numbers. Where are the numbers? Where do they reside? How do we bring those numbers to our side? If I can push you into making a mistake and take advantage of it, I will do it. That is the nature of the game," he said.

He added that APC had adopted a data driven approach to strengthen its electoral prospects, especially ahead of upcoming elections in Osun, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The APC chairman highlighted recent primaries, where multiple aspirants agreed on consensus candidates without litigation, citing it as proof of improved internal democracy.

He explained that the party's leadership had engaged aspirants through respected leaders they trusted, creating a sense of belonging and shared purpose.

"When people see themselves as part of the system, they agree. They say, 'We will work together and form the government together.' This is the model we want other political parties to copy," he said.

Yilwatda said APC's stability had made it increasingly attractive, while many opposition parties continue to struggle with internal crises.

Meanwhile, the chairman and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, jointly launched the APC electronic membership registration and revalidation exercise in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area, and Langtang, Langtang North.

The event drew massive crowds of party supporters and community stakeholders, signalling what many observers described as a significant shift in Plateau's political dynamics.

Speaking at the flag off, Yilwatda said the nationwide e registration initiative was designed to strengthen inclusiveness, cohesion, and internal democracy within the APC.

He assured members of a transparent process that would guarantee equal opportunities for all party faithful.

The APC chairman expressed gratitude to Plateau citizens for their support to the current administration at the federal level, stating that ongoing reforms are aimed at stabilising the economy and laying foundations for long term growth.

He also welcomed Mutfwang into the APC fold, describing their renewed partnership as a strategic step for peace and development in the state.

He said their political contest in 2023 was "never personal" but simply a matter of differing political choices.

Yilwatda stated, "We were never enemies; we only had political differences. Today marks the beginning of a new political consensus anchored on development and inclusion."

Mutfwang, addressing supporters in both Kanam and Langtang, said his decision to work closely with Yilwatda was driven by the collective interest of Plateau people.

He called on citizens to embrace unity, peace, and shared progress.

The governor highlighted ongoing efforts to support farmers with essential inputs following losses from the previous farming season.

He also announced plans for expanded infrastructure in Kanam, including schools, primary healthcare centres, and empowerment programmes aimed at boosting economic self reliance.

He urged youths to avoid drug abuse and channel their energies into productive ventures, linking recent improvements in security across the state to cooperation and trust among stakeholders.