Nigeria: Police Investigate Nurse, Lawyer Deaths

What appears to be the return of "one chance" operators in Abuja has seen the death of a nurse, Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem and a lawyer, Princess Chigbo Mediatrix, a former Treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), whose bodies were discovered in different locations in Abuja.

Chuwumeziem was a nurse with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, whose killing subsequently drew condemnation from the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, and many other organisations.

Her body was later discovered to have been dumped in what the association described as a "most inhumane and heartbreaking manner."

Chairman of NANNM, FCT Council, Jama Medan said Chuwumeziem closed from afternoon duty on January 3 and boarded a vehicle on her way home, but never arrived alive.

The NANNM described the killing as not only an attack on the nursing profession but "an assault on healthcare workers and humanity at large," calling on security agencies in the FCT to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

The lifeless body of Princess Chigbo Mediatrix, a former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Branch, was discovered by the roadside along the Kubwa expressway, Abuja.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Princess Ochigbo was found dead by the roadside at a different location in Abuja on the same day, with documents recovered suggesting she might have been a staff member of the FCT High Court.

The post stated that her bag was discovered, flung a short distance away from her body, a pattern consistent with previous one-chance attacks, where victims are robbed, assaulted, and, most times, thrown out of moving vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it is investigating the killing of the two women.

The FCT police public relations officer, SP Josphine Adeh, on Wednesday confirmed the incident and noted that proper investigations are ongoing to unravel the truth and circumstances surrounding the killings.