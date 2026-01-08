Nigeria: Stakeholders Support Further Closure of Schools in Niger North, Rural Areas

As the Niger State government declared that schools in Niger North and rural areas will not be reopened, stakeholders in the education sector, have endorsed the decision.

The state government plans to reopen schools based on security situation in some parts of the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the state government closed all the schools in the state after the abduction of children and staff members of St Mary Catholic School, Papiri last year.

Last week, it announced the partial opening of the schools in areas not prone to insecurity On Monday next week.

In a bid to reopen the schools after security reports, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education convened an Inter-Ministerial Meeting to ensure a secure, coordinated and hitch-free resumption of academic activities yesterday.

The stakeholders agreed on the selective reopening of the schools in the state.

The commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed, who chaired the meeting stated that the meeting brought together commissioners and senior officials from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) whose mandates are critical to school safety and effective service delivery saying that the move was to strengthen inter-agency collaboration to guarantee the safety of learners, teachers, and school communities.

She emphasised that the safe reopening of schools remained a top priority of the Niger State government under the leadership Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, noting that education cannot thrive without a secure and enabling environment.

Mohammed stressed the need for all relevant MDAs to work in synergy to address potential risks and ensure full compliance with government directives.

The commissioner added that, in view of the recent security incidents recorded on last Sunday, particularly the attack at Kasuwan Daji and on the Mobile Police Quarters in Wawa, both in Borgu local government area, the Niger State Government has conducted a fresh review of the security situation based on expert advice from security agencies.

According to her, "The Government wishes to clearly state that the safety and well-being of students, teachers, school administrators, and the general public remain its highest priority. Consequently, based on security concerns raised within the last forty-eight (48) hours in the Niger North Senatorial District, the Government has approved the extension of the closure of all public and private schools in Zone C, pending further security clearance".

"However, Parents, guardians, and school authorities in Bida Metropolis in Zone A and Minna, Bosso and Suleja in Zone B Local Government Areas are, however, advised to proceed with preparations for resumption as earlier announced for both Public and Private (Day and Boarding) Schools," she added.

Speaking on the latest developments, a parent, Abdullahi Dauda told LEADERSHIP that the decision of the government was a welcome development in view of the wave of attacks in Niger North .

He said the safety of teachers and students are of great importance.

The chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT , Niger State Comrade Adamu Mohammed Akayago told LEADERSHIP that they were consulted before the decision was taken.