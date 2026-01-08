Nigeria: No Past Administration Did Half of What Abdulrazaq Has Done for Kwara Youths - APC Stalwart

A former commissioner for Special Duties who is also the patron of the Kwara Coalition of APC support groups, Alh Razaq Lawal, has declared that no past administration in the state did half of what the incumbent governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has done in the area of youth empowerment .

Lawal made this declaration amidst thunderous applause at the Kwara APC Youth Dialogue 2025, held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin.

" Let me start this brief remarks by thanking and appreciating the organisers of this lofty programme. I must also thank our teeming youths for their sense of profund appreciation of the support of our leader, His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, the Sardauna of Ilorin, for the youth population.

" My brothers and sisters, verifiable records attest to the fact that no past administration in the state did a half of what our dynamic governor has done for our youths," he said.

" Aside from appointing unprecedented number of youths into positions of authority, the governor has implemented legacy projects aimed at protecting the future of our youths.

Lawal added: " Projects such as the technology - driven Ilorin Innovation Hub, the garment factory were designed not only to create job opportunities for our youths, but also to make them employers of labour and become economic self- reliant.

"The governor has also turned around the fortune of the basic education with the construction/ rehabilitation of numerous schools, thereby creating enabling environment for teaching and learning.

" The positive results of the governor 's huge investment in the basic education has clearly manifested in the many national and international laurels the state SUBEB contingent has won for the state. The latest of such laurels is the Team Kwara's winning of gold medal for Nigeria at the just concluded 2025 Asia Parliamentary International Debate Competition in Malaysia.

" The news of our public school students emerging as world champions against competitors from 16 countries is a profound testament to the transformative vision and unwavering commitment that our governor has invested in the education sector.

"I, therefore, charge our youths to continue to reciprocate the kind gestures of our governor by continuing to be peaceful, support government policies and programmes and continue to vote for our party, the All Progressives Congress( APC). "

The senior adviser/ counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu, who represented Governor AbdulRazaq at the event, enumerated the milestone achievements of the governor across sectors.

He noted with delight that the governor worked out deliberate policies and programmes tailored towards empowering the youths and making them relevant in the scheme of things.

Salahu congratuled the APC youths for being in the camp of a visionary governor who prioritise youth empowerment.

Earlier, the coordinator general of of Kwara Coalition of APC Support Groups, had said that the event, " is not just a programme; it is a movement, a movement built on unity, vision, discipline, and unwavering loyalty to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

"Across the all 16 LGAs, the youths and women of Kwara State have demonstrated unmatched resilience and political maturity. And today, we come together to reaffirm that our strength is in our loyalty, and our future is in our unity.

" Sir, You did not give us crumbs, you gave us opportunities.

You did not offer mere promises, you delivered progress.

You did not just acknowledge the youth, you empowered us," he said.

He declared:" The Kwara APC Youths and Women are 100% in support of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's progressive style of leadership . His Renewed Hope Agenda is restoring confidence in our nation.His reforms are building a stronger economy. His leadership is giving Nigeria a new direction. And today, united as one voice, we declare: We stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office in 2027."