Nigeria: I Have No Price Tag - Kwankwaso

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared that he has no "price tag," insisting that his conscience and political principles are not for sale.

Kwankwaso made the assertion while reflecting on recent political developments, touching on issues of loyalty, betrayal and the current state of Nigerian politics, with particular emphasis on Kano State.

He described politics as a terrain of gains and losses but cautioned that betrayal often comes at a high cost, especially at a time when many Nigerians are deeply dissatisfied with governance outcomes. According to him, acts of betrayal usually attract public resentment and erode the confidence of the electorate.

"Life is like that; one loses and another gains. However, betrayal is not good. Everybody can see how that party is losing the sympathy of the people, particularly over insecurity and the economy," he said.

The former governor noted that politics in Kano differs significantly from what obtains in many other parts of the country, stressing that the electorate is politically conscious and not easily swayed by inducement.

"Kano politics in Nigeria is different. If not in Kano, where will someone come with a money bag into a meeting and think they can buy you?" he queried.

Dismissing the notion that all politicians can be bought, Kwankwaso said those searching for a politician without a price tag should look in his direction. He maintained that if money were his motivation, he would have easily placed a value on himself, adding that no one could approach him with the intention of buying his conscience.

He further warned politicians and voters against short-term benefits, particularly during elections, when cash and material inducements are often distributed.

"You will suffer for four years, and one day they will come and give you peanuts. Then you go back to another four years of suffering," he said.

Kwankwaso urged political actors to uphold principles and serve the long-term interests of the people, warning that leadership founded on inducement and betrayal cannot deliver meaningful development or sustainable governance.