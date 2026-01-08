Nigeria: Abuja Indigenes Hail Wike On Land Compensation

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lauded the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for the significant progress made in the reintegration and compensation of affected Abuja indigenous communities.

An indigenous leader of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Simon Baba Yerima, made the commendation while speaking with journalists in Abuja, stating that the compensation exercise for residents affected by recent development projects hadbeen successfully concluded.

Yerima, who is also the secretary of the Kpadma community, stated that affected residents, particularly those from the Kpadma community, had received compensation promptly, while resettlement sites had been identified and properly mapped.

"The exercise was concluded, compensation was paid promptly, and the relocation sites for affected houses have been identified. Based on the minister's promise, we will soon receive our allocations. We are not doubting him; he has done well," Yarema said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that despite external pressures surrounding the process, the FCT minister demonstrated commitment by keeping his promises to host communities across the territory, including Jabi and other affected corridors.

Yerima also spoke on the long-standing demographic and marginalisation concerns of indigenous FCT residents, describing the current administration as a turning point after decades of neglect.

He disclosed that prior to the current administration, nearly 95 per cent of indigenous communities were engaged in legal battles over land and recognition issues.

According to him, "For years, indigenous people of FCT suffered marginalisation, threats, and various injustices. But the minister asked, 'What is the problem with my people?' and personally came to our communities to engage us."

He explained that demographic surveys, valuation, and assessments conducted in several communities have been successful, providing the government with reliable data to guide future interventions.

In response to the call for the upgrade of traditional institutions, the community leader urged the FCT administration to urgently review and upgrade traditional institutions across the territory, noting that no significant upgrades have taken place since the military era.