Nigeria: Dogara Promises Federal Govt Presence in Mambila Plateau

The chairman of, National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has promised to collaborate with the Taraba state and the Federal Government for the establishment and development of a research institution for livestock production on the Mambila Plateau, given the favourable weather conditions and potentials of the area.

Dogara also hinted at the need for a National Tropical Research Institute in the state, given the tropical climate of the Mambila, to boost agriculture, tourism, and other products, with the view of enhancing the revenue potential that had been untapped for decades.

Speaking at the "2025 Round Table With The Christian Clergy and Women of Taraba Central" organised by the Honourable Babangida SM Nguroje Foundation (BSM) in Nguroje, Sardauna Local Government of Taraba state, the former Speaker said as an Ambassador of Mambilla, he would forge the necessary alliances and collaborations that would make a meaningful impact in the area and explore the potential in Mambilla, including the activation of the completion of the Mambilla hydro project.

Admonishing Honourable Babangida Nguroje for his forthrightness and kindness in instituting the BSM Foundation and sustaining it for many years despite being out of power for more than a decade, Hon. Dogara said the inclusivity demonstrated by the foundation, regardless of religion, tribe, and tongue, was worthy of emulation.

He stated that the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to address the yearnings and aspirations was a vision that needed support and encouragement.

He maintained that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration explicitly captures development strides and that the foundation has shown great strength in uplifting many downtrodden and the less privileged.

He recalled with a sense of positive nostalgia when Honourable Nguroje, then Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, appointed him as chairman of the customs panel of the House of Representatives, stressing that the spirit of oneness and progress has been top on the agenda of the BSM Foundation chairman.

He commended the chairman for positively impacting the lives of the people of Taraba Central in areas such as scholarship, healthcare, and other specific needs, including cash donations, empowerment, and skill acquisition, both nationally and internationally.

The NCGC chairman urged the people of the state, and those of Taraba Central in particular, to continue working towards a better Nigeria and exploring ways to harness their natural and human resources to achieve success that will leave an indelible mark on the sands of time.

In his address, the Chairman of the BSM Foundation and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Babangida Nguroje, expressed gratitude to God and appreciated the traditional institutions on the Mambila Plateau, Taraba Central, and the state in general for their efforts in making the event a success.

He commended the former Speaker for honouring the people and the foundation with his presence and promised that the foundation would double its efforts within its limited resources to put smiles on the faces of more beneficiaries.