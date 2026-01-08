Nigeria: Group Commends Judge for Warning Against Bribery in Malami's Trial

The Democratic Front for Rule of Law, a coalition of civil society organisations, has commended a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, for issuing a stern warning against attempted bribery in the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The judge, during the trial, had warned against attempts to approach him to compromise in the case, saying he is unapproachable.

The judge warned parties to desist from approaching him for any favour, warning that his leniency should not be taken for granted.

The group said the judge's comments during the trial represented a historic reaffirmation that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man and could not be turned into a marketplace for the highest bidder.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Kunle Bello Adejo, the coalition said., "We salute Justice Emeka Nwite for looking the counsels and their clients in the eye and reminding them that the Court is a temple of justice, not an auction house. His warning that he is 'unapproachable' sends a powerful message to Malami and those acting on his behalf that Nigerians are watching and the era of judicial capture is over."

The Democratic Front insisted that the trial of the former AGF, his wife and son must be allowed to proceed without interference from desperate political interests.

He noted that attempts to twist the judge's words on blogs and social media are part of a coordinated effort to derail accountability and blackmail the anti-graft agency.

The Democratic Front called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Office of the Attorney-General to demonstrate sincerity by ensuring diligent prosecution.

"This case is bigger than Malami; it is about restoring the soul of Nigeria. The former minister must confront his record, be prosecuted transparently, and account for every atrocity perpetrated while he held the sacred office of AGF."

The group urged other judges handling high-profile corruption cases to emulate Justice Nwite's firmness.

"We will resist any attempt--whether through bribery, intimidation, or media manipulation--to subvert this trial. Justice must be served, and it must be served in the open."