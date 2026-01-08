Nigeria: Governor Diri Orders Mandatory Health Check for Cabinet Members

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has ordered the commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, to ensure that all members of the State Executive Council (SEC) undergo compulsory medical check.

At the first council meeting of 2026 yesterday, Governor Diri stated that the directive had become imperative in light of the recent passing of the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He said that, as public officers with a hectic schedule, they must undergo regular health checks to ensure they are medically fit at all times and to prevent avoidable death.

Governor Diri noted that although death was inevitable, humans can take preventive measures to enjoy good health and a long life.

He disclosed that an autopsy on the late deputy governor had been conducted and that the result would be made public at the right time.

While again cautioning against politicising the death of the state's number two man, he stated that a burial committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government had been constituted and that a date for the funeral would be announced soon.

His words: "We thank everyone who grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn.

"All of us must be careful about our health so we can prevent avoidable death. Members of the State Executive Council, please conduct a compulsory check-up. This is a directive that must be carried out.

"I directed that an autopsy be conducted and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public.

"While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our deputy governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state."

At the meeting, the commissioner for health presented an award plaque and a dummy cheque of $400,000, won by Bayelsa as first runner-up in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge for the South-South region.

UNICEF, Dangote Group and other International bodies fund the leadership challenge in the health sector.

Governor Diri described the state's performance as refreshing and encouraging, stating that the government's investment in the sector was yielding positive results.

"This is the best award we have won so far, and it came with a dollar reward. It is down to the exceptional performance of the commissioner for health. When you work hard, there will be results like this," he said.

Earlier, Prof. Brisibe stated that Bayelsa's recognition and performance in the competition were a result of Governor Diri's commitment to developing the health sector.

He also presented to the governor the Distinguished Leadership Award in Governance in recognition of his outstanding performance and contribution to the growth of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives in Bayelsa and Nigeria.