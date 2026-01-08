Rwanda: Who Is Ishowspeed, the Internet Sensation Expected in Rwanda?

American YouTube and Twitch sensation Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as iShowSpeed, is set to visit Rwanda in the coming days as part of his highly publicised Africa tour, a journey that has already attracted millions of viewers across the globe through nonstop livestreams.

The visit will mark the first time the globally famous content creator sets foot in Rwanda, a country that has increasingly drawn international attention for tourism, conservation and culture.

ALSO READ: Global streamer iShowSpeed to visit Rwanda on Africa-wide tour

His arrival is expected to spark excitement among local fans and place Rwanda in front of a massive international digital audience.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Who is iShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed, 20, is one of the most influential internet personalities of his generation.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he rose from humble beginnings as a gaming streamer to become a global superstar through his high-energy personality, unpredictable reactions and ability to turn everyday moments into viral content.

He began posting gaming videos online in the late 2010s, but his breakthrough came during the COVID-19 period when livestreaming gained global momentum.

His exaggerated reactions, humour and raw and unfiltered style quickly set him apart. Over time, Speed expanded beyond gaming into music, football commentary, IRL livestreams and global travel.

Today, he commands tens of millions of subscribers across platforms and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of viewers during live broadcasts.

His influence has seen him collaborate with top football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, attend major sporting events and tour multiple continents, all while streaming live.

The Africa tour

Speed's Africa tour has become one of his most ambitious projects yet.

The 29-day tour that began in December last years, is designed to showcase African countries through real-time experiences rather than polished travel documentaries.

By livestreaming his movements, interactions and reactions, he offers his audience an unfiltered look at daily life, culture and landscapes across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda U.S., Canada and Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

So far, he has visited several African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Eswatini, where he has been seen interacting with locals, exploring cities, trying traditional food and taking part in wildlife experiences.

His streams have drawn massive crowds on the streets and online, with fans following his every move.

More countries are still on his Speed Does Africa itinerary, including Rwanda, which he confirmed as one of his upcoming destinations during a recent livestream. His other stops will include Algeria, Angola, Benin, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia.

While visiting Botswana, Speed revealed during a live stream that one of the things he will do once he reaches in Rwanda is Gorilla trekking in the Virunga National Park. Sources also told The New Times that he will light up the half show of the FERWAFA Women's Super Cup between Rayon Sports WFC and Indahangarwa WFC at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday, January 10.

The mention immediately sparked excitement among Rwandan fans and tourism enthusiasts, as his visit could shine a spotlight on conservation efforts and eco-tourism in the region.

Although details of his full schedule in Rwanda have not been officially disclosed, his streams are expected to include interactions with fans, exploration of Kigali and possible visits to national parks or cultural landmarks.