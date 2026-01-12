Rwanda: Fans React As Speed's Rwanda Tour Sparks Street Frenzy and Global Exposure

Fans across Rwanda and beyond erupted with excitement following iShowSpeed's visit to the country--a trip that quickly became a landmark moment for digital entertainment, youth culture, and global visibility.

From the moment the American streamer went live in Kigali, reactions poured in both online and on the streets. Thousands of fans flooded key areas of the city to chant his name, capture content, and be part of the experience, while social media platforms were instantly filled with clips, memes, and praise celebrating his presence in Rwanda.

The impact was felt in real time online as well. Speed's Rwanda livestream broke records, gaining more than 90,000 new subscribers in just three hours --a rare milestone that underscored the intensity of fan engagement during the visit.

For local creators, the moment carried deeper significance.

Speaking to The New Times, Rwandan content creator Osmarito, who interacted with Speed at a restaurant in Nyamirambo, described the encounter as both emotional and inspiring.

"It is a memory and a motivation, since I am on that same journey too. I really wanted to meet him for a long time because he is one of the best streamers globally, and he inspires me a lot," Osmarito said.

He added that the biggest lesson he took from Speed's journey was the value of discipline and perseverance.

"What I learned from him is hard work. If you stay consistent and work hard, you can reach that level," he added.

Online reactions surged around several creative moments from the visit, including a surprise at Zaria Court, where Speed was presented with a cake sculpted in the image of his own head. The streamer tasted it live while interacting with fans, creating a viral moment that spread rapidly across platforms.

Gérard Mwema, the cake artist and baker at Cake and Cookie Master, said the creation marked a turning point in his professional journey.

"A lot is going to change for our career and business, especially in terms of visibility and experience," Mwema said. "What we hope most is that Rwandans will now see the world of cake art differently."

He noted that the cake also carried a broader message about Rwanda's creative capacity.

"The cake we made is complex, rare, and expensive even in many developed countries. That alone can earn respect for our country," he added.

Explaining the inspiration behind the artwork, Mwema said the idea came immediately after Speed confirmed Rwanda as part of his streaming tour.

"I wanted to make something he had never received before. As an artist, I have many skills, but I chose what I love most--cake art. Not a simple cake, but a bust cake of him," he said.

Mwema added that the project held personal significance, noting that the first bust cake of its kind he made was of President Paul Kagame.

"That makes this moment very special and something I am proud of," he said.

He described finally meeting Speed as a dream fulfilled, having followed the streamer for a long time.

Other standout moments from the visit included spontaneous street interactions, laughter-filled exchanges with fans, and Speed's energetic reactions as he explored Kigali.

Online, fans continued to praise his authenticity and the natural way he connected with people on the ground.

For many young Rwandans, the visit went beyond entertainment--it became a moment of motivation, exposure, and national pride, highlighting how global creators can spotlight local talent and culture.

As reactions continue to pour in, Speed's Rwanda tour stands as one of the most talked-about digital moments in the country, leaving behind excitement, inspiration, and a lasting impression both online and offline.