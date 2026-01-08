Nigeria: Kebbi Gov Laudds Outgoing Police Commissioner for Dedication to Security

8 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has lauded the outgoing commissioner of police, CP Bello Sani, for his tireless efforts in bolstering security in the state. Idris made the commendation at a sentforth in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, where he described Sani as a "disciplined, professional and committed officer" who served the state with dedication.

"Security was significantly strengthened in the state under Sani's leadership through improved crime prevention, intelligence-led policing and effective collaboration among security agencies," Idris said. He added that the cordial relationship between the state government and security agencies during Sani's tenure had enhanced timely responses to security challenges and ensured sustained peace and stability across the state.

In his farewell remarks, Sani expressed gratitude to God, the Federal Government, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for the opportunity to serve the nation. He also appreciated the support of the Kebbi Government under Governor Idris, saying the administration's commitment to security reforms and provision of critical infrastructure had enhanced effective policing and community trust in the state.

The retiring commissioner thanked officers and men of the Kebbi Police Command, sister security agencies, and other stakeholders for their cooperation and support. He prayed for God's forgiveness for their shortcomings and recalled colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.