Nigeria: How I Overcame - Ishaku Amos: From Insurgency, IDP Camp to Doctoral Studies in Us

For Ishaku Amos, a native of Gwoza local government area, it was not the head of the road when he was displaced by insurgency from his community in Borno State and headed up in an internally displaced persons camp (IDP) in Benin City, Edo State.

Against all odds, he navigated his way from the camp to a citadel of learning, excelled and began a PhD programme in the United States of America (USA).

Amos returned yesterday to the IPD camp where he once lived and wants to give back to society.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His journey is a testament to the power of support and care. Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, commandant of the IDP Camp, accompanied him to the US, helping him navigate a new culture and system.

Now a signpost for others, Amos narrated yesterday in Uhogua, Edo State, how his life was transformed from displacement to academic excellence, pursuing a PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Chicago, in the US.

During the visit to the IDP camp at the Home for the Needy Foundation in Uhogua, Edo State, Amos said the organisation played a decisive role in changing the course of his life.

After completing his undergraduate studies at Edo State University, Iyamho, Amos secured a scholarship for doctoral studies abroad.

As he recalled his exit from Nigeria to the US, Amos said, "I had never travelled outside Nigeria before. I grew up in the North and in the camp, so everything was new to me. Having him (Folorunsho) accompany me made the transition easier and gave me confidence."

Amos explained that adjusting to life in the United States would have been difficult without that support.

"It was a new culture, a new system and a different weather. But I was prepared. I was guided on what to expect and how to adapt, so I didn't experience culture shock. He (Folorunsho) made sure I was comfortable before returning to Nigeria."

On his past, Amos described himself as a victim of terrorism and insurgency in the North-East. "Anyone who says these things are not happening should listen to my story," he said.

"I know what I suffered. People sometimes talk because they have not experienced it. When you have lived through killings and displacement, you can never deny the reality," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Home for the Needy Foundation, saying that words were not enough to convey his appreciation for what the organisation had done for him and thousands of others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They changed my narrative and my understanding of life. Despite our trauma, they never gave up on us. They paid for our exams even when we failed and had to try again. They kept telling us to focus and try one more time."

Amos said his experience has inspired him to give back to society and support vulnerable people in the future.

He also appealed to the Borno State government and lawmakers from his area to support displaced indigenes.

"They know we exist and that we are Borno indigenes, but we have been ignored for too long. We are calling on them to clear outstanding school fees and provide scholarships. We will continue to call until something is done," he said.