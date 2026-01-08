Nigeria: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of N231bn Properties Linked to Malami

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, former Minister of Justice, to the Federal Government.

The former AGF has also raised concerns about plans by government security agencies to rearrest him immediately upon his release, following the court's grant of bail.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order following an ex parte motion moved by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, to the effect.

The multi-billion-naira landed properties are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna States.

"It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities," the judge said.

Justice Nwite, in the ruling, also directed the publication of the interim order of forfeiture in any national daily "inviting any person(s) or body (ies) who may have interest in the properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of the publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of the said assets and properties, should not be made."

The judge then adjourned the matter until Jan. 31 for the report of compliance.

Some of the forfeited assets include:

Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at N500, 000, 000.00 (value after enhancement at N5, 950, 000, 000);

A two-winged, large-storey building situated at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, Cadastral Zone A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased in December 2018 for N7,000,000,000.00.

Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, Comprising a five-storey Building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi with 53 rooms/suites, which was purchased in September 2020 at carcass level at N850, 000, 000. 00 with additional N300, 000, 000 to take possession (value after completion N8, 400, 000, 000).

Malami, though Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media said the planned arrest is deeply troubling and raises grave concerns about due process, the rule of law, and personal safety.

"We are now credibly informed that fresh plans are underway to rearrest Malami on what are believed to be trumped-up and unrelated charges, immediately after his release on bail in the current matter. Further intelligence available to us indicates that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have mounted surveillance and are on standby to execute this plan.

"This pattern of actions--granting bail on paper while preparing fresh arrests to ensure continued detention--represents a grave assault on constitutional safeguards and an abuse of state power. It undermines public confidence in the justice system and raises serious questions about respect for judicial authority.

"We therefore place it clearly on record that the safety of Abubakar Malami, SAN, his family, and his staff is under serious threat. Any act of intimidation, unlawful detention, or harm arising from these actions must be fully accounted for by those responsible.

"Abubakar Malami, SAN, has consistently demonstrated his respect for the rule of law and his readiness to submit himself to all lawful judicial processes. What is being demanded is nothing more than obedience to court orders, fairness, and constitutional protection, as guaranteed to every citizen.

"We call on relevant authorities, the legal community, civil society organisations, and the international community to closely monitor this situation and to prevail on all security agencies to act strictly within the confines of the law", he said.