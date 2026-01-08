Nigeria: Fintiri Administration Continues Paying Backlog of Gratuities to Adamawa Pensioners

8 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

The Adamawa State Government under the leadership of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has continued the payment of outstanding gratuities owed to pensioners in the state, covering arrears accumulated between 1999 and 2019.

The ongoing exercise, which is part of the administration's commitment to pension reforms and workers' welfare, is aimed at easing the long-standing financial burden faced by retirees who served the state diligently during their active years.

Governor Fintiri has reiterated his firm resolve to fully offset all verified and upheld gratuities owed to Adamawa retirees before the end of his tenure in 2027. He assured pensioners that his administration remains determined to clear the backlog in a transparent and sustainable manner, in line with available resources.

Pensioners across the state have continued to commend the governor for prioritizing their welfare, describing the initiative as a major relief after years of waiting. Many noted that the consistent payment of gratuities reflects the administration's people-centered approach to governance.

The continued settlement of gratuity arrears further underscores what many residents have described as the "Fintiri magic" -- a governance style focused on fulfilling promises, restoring confidence in government, and improving the lives of citizens, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.

