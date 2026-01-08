Nigeria: Broadband Subscriptions Hit 109.6m As Regulator Tightens Operators' Quality of Service Rules

The executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, has disclosed that broadband subscriptions in Nigeria grew from 96.3 million in 2024 to over 109.6 million in 2025.

Unveiling the Commission's roadmap in his New Year's message to stakeholders and consumers, Dr Maida said Nigeria's broadband penetration had reached 50.58 per cent, while median 4G download speeds increased by approximately 24 per cent.

"Over the year, operators deployed over 2,800 new and upgraded sites, strengthening both coverage and capacity nationwide. As a result, broadband subscriptions grew by 6% from about 96.3 million to over 109.6 million from December 2024 to December 2025, lifting broadband penetration from 44.43% to 50.58% today," Maida said.

Despite the gains, the NCC boss directed telecommunications operators to meet stricter quality-of-service benchmarks in 2026, even as he promised enhanced regulatory enforcement.

Dr Maida emphasised the critical link between consumer trust and sustainable investment in the sector, warning that growth would be undermined if either side fails.

"It is clear that if consumers do not experience reliable and affordable service, the sector loses trust, and if operators cannot invest sustainably, the sector cannot grow."

Acknowledging persistent consumer grievances, the EVC listed key challenges affecting service delivery, including network congestion and infrastructure-related disruptions.

"Inconsistent service quality in some areas, congestion in busy locations, outages linked to power challenges and infrastructure damage, and complaint resolution that must become faster."

To address these challenges, Dr Maida said the NCC would anchor its regulatory work on measurable public outcomes, with priority given to deeper quality-of-service monitoring, transparent tariffs, and the operationalisation of a revised Corporate Governance Code to strengthen operator accountability.

He outlined clear expectations for operators, urging deliberate investment in network expansion, capacity and resilience, while stressing the importance of transparent communication with consumers during service disruptions by clearly explaining the cause, actions being taken and realistic timelines for restoration.

The Commission also pledged to collaborate with stakeholders on sector-wide issues, including the protection of critical telecoms infrastructure and improved power resilience.

It further assured operators of fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory regulation, alongside more efficient regulatory services.

Calling for collective responsibility, Dr Maida reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to active engagement with consumers and industry players.

"We will continue to listen closely through consumer outreach, stakeholder consultations, and data-driven monitoring."

He also encouraged consumers to utilise official complaint channels to ensure the timely resolution of issues.

The NCC boss set a clear benchmark for the year.

"This year, our expectation is clear, measurable improvement in consumer experience," he stated.