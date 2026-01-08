Nigeria: Rector Warns Against Extortion of Students

Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Engr. Ibraheem Abdul, has warned its newly recruited teaching and non-teaching staff against extorting students.

The charge was given at a management meeting held with the appointees at the start of the 2026 academic year, where the college leadership formally welcomed them.

In his address to the new employees, the Rector emphasised that their appointment marked the beginning of a new chapter in public service, urging them to view their roles beyond routine duties and to assume their responsibilities as custodians of knowledge, mentors to students, and ambassadors of the YABATECH brand.

"Yaba College of Technology is a global institution with a proud legacy of excellence in teaching, research, innovation and service to society. By joining us, you have become part of a tradition that has produced icons, leaders and change-makers who have contributed significantly to national development," the Rector said.

He emphasised that the college, founded in 1947 and renowned for its technical and vocational excellence, has consistently maintained a strong national and international reputation. He added that the recruitment process was deliberately rigorous to ensure only the best minds were engaged.

According to him, the responsibility now lies with the new staff to sustain the institution's hard-earned reputation through discipline, dedication, and ethical conduct.

The Rector warned that YABATECH has zero tolerance for corruption, nepotism, extortion and all forms of misconduct, particularly the exploitation or harassment of students.

"Extortion of students under any guise is unacceptable. Harassment--academic, sexual or power-related--will not be tolerated. Anyone found culpable will face appropriate sanctions. Our students are our diamonds, and they must be treated with dignity, fairness and respect," he declared.

He further cautioned staff against dual full-time employment, describing the act as gross misconduct punishable under public service rules. Newly recruited staff were advised to regularise their employment status where necessary, stressing that ignorance of public service regulations would not be accepted as an excuse.

The management also outlined clear expectations regarding punctuality, proper documentation, responsible use of institutional resources, adherence to examination and grading policies, and professionalism in conduct and appearance.

Emphasising academics, the Rector challenged the teaching staff to adopt modern, student-centred teaching methods, discourage note-taking, and embrace interactive and technology-driven learning approaches.

"Teaching here must go beyond archaic methods. Our classrooms should be discussion-driven, innovative and relevant to industry needs," he said, while also prohibiting the sale of handouts or materials to students.