Ghana's Economy Strengthens in 2025 - - Deloitte

Ghana's economy has outpaced Nigeria's in 2025, driven by strong growth in non-oil sectors, according to Deloitte's West Africa in Focus report.

The report revealed that Ghana recorded a real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 5.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, reaffirming its position as one of the region's stronger-performing economies. The growth reflects a more diversified economy and improving macroeconomic conditions despite global uncertainty and tighter financial conditions.

Deloitte noted that the non-oil sector was the primary driver, expanding by 6.8 per cent in the third quarter. "Although this was slower than the 7.8 per cent recorded in the same period of 2024, it underscores the resilience of Ghana's productive and service-based sectors," the report stated.

Within the non-oil economy, fishing emerged as the fastest-growing sub-sector, posting a remarkable 23.1 per cent growth, attributed to enhanced value chain activity, stronger domestic demand, and improved sector organisation.

The information and communication sector also performed strongly, expanding by 17 per cent, supported by sustained investment in digital infrastructure, fintech adoption, and growth in Ghana's digital economy. The transport and storage sector followed with 10.4 per cent growth, driven by increased trade, logistics activity, and smoother movement of goods and services.

In contrast, Nigeria's growth momentum was subdued, constrained by oil sector volatility, structural bottlenecks, and persistent inflationary and exchange rate pressures. While Nigeria remains Africa's largest economy by size, Deloitte highlighted Ghana's stronger growth trajectory as evidence of the benefits of economic diversification and macroeconomic stabilisation.