Nigeria: Ogun Psychiatric Doctors Back Nard National Strike

Resident doctors, working at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have declared their support for the resumption of the nationwide strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, slated to commence from Monday.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the association, Dr. Chidi Ikwumezie, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Dr. Grace Adeniyi, said the decision to join the strike was reached after an Emergency General Meeting held virtually on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The decision was announced by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, following what it described as the Federal Government's continued failure to fully implement the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, reached with the doctors in November 2025, which led to the suspension of a 29-day industrial action.

The association lamented what it called the "insincerity and insensitivity" of the Federal Government, noting that more than a month after commitments were made to address key demands, no tangible progress had been recorded.

According to Ikwumezie, "Members unanimously resolved to align with the national body after extensive deliberations on unresolved welfare and professional issues affecting resident doctors nationwide".

"The ARD of Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, hereby announces its decision to join the resumption of the nationwide strike declared by NARD, effective from 12:00 midnight on Monday, January 12, 2026.

"This decision follows the continued failure of the Federal Government of Nigeria to fully implement the MoU signed with resident doctors in November 2025."

, despite repeated engagements, assurances and ample time for compliance".

"The industrial action, tagged Total, Indefinite and Comprehensive Strike (TICS) with the slogan "No Implementation, No Going Back," will remain in force until the government fully meets the demands of the doctors".

Some of the demands include "the immediate reinstatement of five resident doctors of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja; payment of outstanding promotion and salary arrears; and full implementation of the corrected professional allowance table, with arrears captured in the 2026 Federal Budget".

They therefore, appealed to relevant stakeholders, civil society organisations and the general public to prevail on the government to act urgently in the overriding interest of the nation's health sector.