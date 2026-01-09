Nigeria: Unity Bank Empowers 608 'Corpreneurs' in 7 Years, Disburses N270m to Latest Winners

Unity Bank Plc said it had disbursed over N270 million in grants to young Nigerian entrepreneurs under its Youth Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, 'Corpreneurship' Challenge.

This brought the total number of beneficiaries since inception in 2019 to 608 corps members nationwide.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, equips fresh graduates with the funding and support required to launch and scale viable businesses.

The latest beneficiaries were selected from orientation camps in Lagos, Delta, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kwara, Enugu, Abia, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akwa Ibom, and Plateau (Jos), after pitching innovative business ideas across diverse sectors of the economy.

The most recent edition of the Corpreneurship Challenge saw 30 youth Corps Members across 10 NYSC orientation camps nationwide emerge as winners during the Batch C, Stream I, 2025 exercise of the programme.

Speaking on the continued impact of the initiative, Unity Bank's divisional head, retail & SME, Mrs. Adenike Abimbola, reaffirmed the Bank's belief in entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic transformation.

"At Unity Bank, we recognise that entrepreneurship remains one of the most effective tools for tackling youth unemployment and driving inclusive economic growth. Through the Corpreneurship Challenge, we provide not only financial support but also instil confidence in young graduates to transform viable ideas into sustainable businesses. Reaching over 600 beneficiaries since inception reinforces our belief in the immense potential of Nigeria's youth," she said.

Abimbola further emphasised the programme's role in strengthening Nigeria's MSME ecosystem and creating long-term economic value. "Small and medium-scale enterprises are the backbone of any resilient economy.

"By supporting corps members at the earliest stage of their entrepreneurial journey, we are helping to build businesses that can create jobs, stimulate local economies, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Our focus is on impact that goes beyond grants, impact that translates into lasting livelihoods," she added.