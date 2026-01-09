Nigeria: Jigawa, 4 North-Central States Race to Domesticate New Tax Reform Laws

As Nigeria begins implementing its new tax laws, legislative momentum is gathering across the North Central region, with Jigawa, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Kwara States taking concrete steps to domesticate the reforms and strengthen their revenue frameworks.

In a separate statement from the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), the moves were driven by recently enacted laws and executive assents, aimed at boosting internally generated revenue (IGR), improving financial autonomy and creating a more transparent, predictable and business-friendly tax environment in line with the national tax reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jigawa State joined the reform drive following the passage of the Harmonised Taxes and Levies Bill by the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

In the statement, the JRB congratulated the state on the development, describing it as a significant milestone in Jigawa's efforts to modernise its revenue administration system.

According to the Board, the bill, which is expected to be signed into law by the governor, seeks to streamline tax processes, eliminate multiple taxation, outlaw roadblocks for the collection of taxes and levies, deploy technology to enhance transparency and plug revenue leakages, while providing greater clarity on taxpayers' obligations.

The JRB noted that the harmonised framework is expected to improve taxpayer compliance, boost investor confidence and support Jigawa State's economic development.

It also commended the collaborative efforts of the state government, the legislature and the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service in advancing the reform, noting that it aligns with the Tinubu administration's national tax reform programme and underscores the state's commitment to transparency and good governance.

In Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, on December 31, 2025, signed into law the Plateau State Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law.

Officials described the legislation as a significant milestone in the state's revenue reform effort, stating that it provides a more precise and more coordinated framework for tax and levy collection.

The law is expected to eliminate duplication, reduce revenue leakages and support funding for critical infrastructure and social services.

Nasarawa State has also taken decisive steps to modernise its fiscal system as Governor Abdullahi Sule signed into law the Nasarawa State Revenue Administration Law 2025 alongside the Harmonised Taxes and Levies Law 2025.

The legislation establishes a unified and transparent system for administering both tax and non-tax revenues, clearly defining approved levies and strengthening institutional oversight.

Government sources stated that the Nasarawa reforms are designed to address long-standing challenges, including fragmented revenue practices, multiple taxation, and inconsistent enforcement.

Beyond improving coordination among revenue agencies, the laws are expected to enhance transparency, curb arbitrary collections and restore public confidence in revenue institutions, while supporting investment and economic activity, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Similarly, Kogi State joined the reform push on January 1, 2026, when Governor Usman Ododo assented to the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (Establishment) Law 2025 and the Kogi State Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law 2025. The laws provide a stronger legal and institutional foundation for a more efficient and professional revenue service, while aligning tax collection practices with national standards.

Although specific legislative actions were not detailed for Kwara State, it is among the North Central states identified as moving to domesticate the reforms, reinforcing the region's collective commitment to modernising sub-national revenue administration.

Analysts say the new laws reflect a broader shift away from outdated and fragmented collection methods towards a harmonised, technology-driven and people-centred tax framework. Key provisions include the harmonisation of sub-national taxes into nine approved tax types, the prohibition of roadblocks for tax and levy collection, and measures to enhance certainty, fairness, and efficiency in the system.

The reforms are also expected to reduce arbitrary and illegal collections, enhance transparency and create a more predictable operating environment for businesses, with SMEs projected to benefit significantly from the streamlined framework.

Observers say the growing legislative momentum across the states signals a new phase in Nigeria's fiscal governance, as sub-national governments increasingly position themselves to generate sustainable revenue while supporting economic growth and development.