Nigeria: Stakeholders Seek Repair of Federal Roads in Kwara

9 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The people of Moro/Edu/Patigi federal constituency in Kwara State have demanded the rehabilitation of the federal road from Share Junction to Gbugbu, Lafiagi and Patigi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the busy federal road leading to predominantly agrarian communities cuts across Ifelodun, Edu and Patigi local government areas of the state.

The people made the request at an interactive session with the member representing Moro/ Edu/ Patigi constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Saba.

They also requested the provision of more agricultural inputs and mechanisation to boost food production in the farming communities.

The stakeholders stressed that addressing the key areas, as well as providing employment opportunities for the youths, would have a positive impact on the people of the constituency.

They, however, commended the modest achievements of the federal lawmaker in the last two and a half years.

Earlier, Hon. Saba highlighted his major achievements over the period as interventions in the health sector, provision of agricultural inputs to farmers, improvement in access to clean water and quality education.

He also outlined projects and initiatives he planned for the constituents to enhance their socio-economic development.

Saba charged them to remain united and work for the progress, peace and stability of the constituency, Kwara and Nigeria.

