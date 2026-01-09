Nigeria: 2027 - Party Chieftains Endorse Tinubu's Re-Election

Prominent leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akinyele/Lagelu federal constituency have declared their readiness to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term ambition in 2027.

The party chieftains made this declaration at a rally they organised in Akinyele/Lagelu federal constituency on Wednesday at Moniya in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event was attended by APC chieftains in the federal constituency among whom are Chief Kunle Sanda, Hon Joshua Oyebamiji, Hon Femi Egbedeyi, Hon Tayo Oyetunji, Hon Olafisoye Akinmoyede and Hon. Abisoye Fagade, Chief Isiaka Alimi, Hon. Adigun Abiodun and other APC chieftains.

Other leaders of the party at the state who present at the rally include APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Olaide Abas, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Senators Teslim Folarin, Yunus Akintunde, Sharafadeen Alli and Abdulfatai Buhari, and Hon Aderemi Oseni, Senator Ayo Adeseun, Professor Adeolu Akande, Hon. Bolaji Repete, Hon. Akeem Akogun and Chairman, APC, Oyo State caucus in the United Kingdom, Hon Adebayo Amusat-Gbenla.

Chairman of Oyo Central Senatorial District of APC, Hon Joshua Oyebamiji, who spoke with journalists at the event, noted that all the APC chieftains in the federal constituency have resolved to work for the re-election of President Tinubu.

Oyebamiji, a member of the APC in the federal constituency, also stated that leaders of the party at the state level have resolved to work as a united entity for the party's success in 2027.

He said that all the chieftains of the party have pledged to work together and promote collective goals rather than individual agendas.

He added that the era of factions in the party has gone.

Oyebamiji, while speaking, said, "We are here for two purposes. We are here to inform the entire world and the good people of Oyo State that the APC is one in Oyo State.

"We are now one united family. APC is in Oyo State. That is why we call this rally a unity rally.

"Second, we are here to express our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. We have resolved to work together.

"APC Akinyele/ Lagelu federal constituency is in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. To give automatic support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his second term".

Other speakers at the event pledged to work towards the party's success in 2027.

Senator Folarin, in his remarks, declared the APC as the best party to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Abas, while speaking, said that the APC is one and advised party members to work for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 and other party candidates.