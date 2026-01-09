Nigeria: Zamfara APC Registration Row - Jaji's Camp Calls for Probe

9 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Faruk

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State is facing a major crisis over its new membership e-registration drive, with a prominent faction alleging a plot to disenfranchise its supporters. At the heart of the controversy are accusations against former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for allegedly hijacking the process.

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, a serving member of the National Assembly and leader of the Jajiyya Political Movement, claims his faction and the state's organizing secretary, Bashir Ahmad, have been deliberately sidelined. Speaking at a press conference, the movement's chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Ajiya Anka, said, "To protect the integrity of the party and the rights of all members to participate freely, we are calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the Zamfara State APC membership e-registration process".

The group alleges that Yari and Matawalle are working with the APC's National Organizing Secretary to control the registration, which they warn could undermine party unity. Jaji drew a comparison to a similar situation in 2019, which he said involved former Governor Ahmed Sani Yeriman Bakura and ultimately weakened the party.

