Nigeria: Bala-Led African Democratic Congress Denies Alignment With Atiku, Obi, Others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated Zonal Congress Committees in three geo-political zones, as part of efforts to strengthen internal democracy.

It dismissed the rumours linking the party to alleged political alignments with prominent national figures.

Its national chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the zonal committees' inauguration.

The ADC dismissed as unfounded rumours suggesting political alignments with figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

"The party strongly appeals to its members and the general public to disregard these unfounded rumours. The ADC remains focused on building a strong, independent and ideologically driven platform," the communiqué stated.

According to the communiqué, the South-West Zonal Congress Committee was inaugurated in Ekiti State yesterday, with Hon. Bala Sani appointed as chairman of the Congress Committee, while Hon. Kyauta Yakubu heads the Appeal Committee.

The national chairman conducted the inauguration.

In the South-East, the Zonal Congress Committee was inaugurated in Enugu State on the same day. Barrister Adamu Ado Dauda was named chairman of the Congress Committee, while Mr. Iyabo Salami Alibi will head the Appeal Committee.

The ceremony was chaired by the secretary of the ADC Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Rufus Ekenmi. Similarly, the North-Central Zonal Congress Committee was inaugurated earlier on January 5, 2026, with Hon. Lolo Ehirudu appointed to lead the Congress Committee and Hon. Sa'ad Aboki heading the Appeal Committee. The inauguration was also presided over by Gombe.

Beyond the inauguration, the party reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency and strict adherence to its constitution in all party processes.