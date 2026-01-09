Nigeria: Impeachment Moves Against Fubara Undermines Tinubu-Brokered Peace - APC Group

The APC Progressive Mandate Group has called for the immediate suspension of impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, describing the move as unconstitutional, politically motivated and a threat to the peace accord brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Ayodele Alonge, the group warned that the impeachment process currently before the Rivers State House of Assembly was being pursued on what it described as a faulty legal foundation and could further destabilise the state if allowed to continue.

"The ongoing impeachment proceedings are fundamentally flawed and lack the constitutional and procedural grounding required for such a serious action," the group said. "More than a legal misstep, this is an affront to the office of the President, who personally mediated the peace between Governor Fubara, Minister Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State House of Assembly."

The Rivers Assembly had accused Fubara of offences including extra-budgetary spending, demolition of the Assembly complex, withholding funds due to the Assembly Service Commission and alleged non-compliance with a Supreme Court ruling on legislative autonomy. Similar allegations of reckless and unconstitutional expenditure were levelled against the deputy governor.

However, the APC group argued that the impeachment effort contradicts the reconciliation agreement reached last year under President Tinubu's supervision. According to Alonge, Fubara returned to office after signing a peace pact alongside Wike, and any attempt to reopen hostilities undermines that settlement.

"To attempt to unravel that agreement now is not only irresponsible, it is a direct challenge to the authority and wisdom of the President himself," the statement said.

The group also faulted the Assembly's reliance on the Rivers State budget passed by the National Assembly during emergency rule, insisting that the lawmakers lack the authority to challenge its implementation.

Alonge further noted that Fubara's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in December 2025 had strengthened the ruling party's presence in Rivers State, triggering defections by key political figures, including former PDP national chairman Uche Secondus and ex-Governor Peter Odili.

"Governor Fubara has strengthened APC's presence in Rivers State, yet the impeachment efforts threaten to undermine the very gains the President sought to secure through dialogue and reconciliation," he said.

The group accused Wike's loyalists in the Assembly of driving the impeachment for political reasons and urged the National Assembly to intervene to safeguard constitutional order. It also demanded an immediate halt to the impeachment process and a public apology to President Tinubu, warning that the situation could set a dangerous precedent nationwide.

