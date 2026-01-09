Nigeria: I Didn't Declare for Presidency - Datti Baba-Ahmed

9 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has dismissed reports suggesting that he has declared interest in contesting the presidency in 2027.

Baba-Ahmed made the clarification on Friday during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief, stressing that he merely reaffirmed his continued membership of the Labour Party.

"I never declared to contest the presidency, even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I certainly did not declare for the presidency. I simply reiterated my membership of the Labour Party," he said.

According to him, any discussion about the 2027 presidential election remains premature, noting that political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to release official timetables.

"I clearly stated that one will have to wait for the INEC timetable and for the party to make the call for people to indicate their interest," he added.

The LP chieftain blamed the misrepresentation of his comments on sensationalism, particularly on social media, accusing some individuals of spreading misleading narratives to excite emotional reactions.

He urged the public to rely on verified statements and official processes rather than speculative reports, emphasizing that no formal declaration has been made by him regarding the 2027 presidential race.

