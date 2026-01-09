Nigeria: Don't Take Patience of Rivers People for Weakness, Issjhr Warns Lawmakers

PORT HARCOURT — The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has condemned the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, warning lawmakers not to mistake the patience of the people for weakness.

The group cautioned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly against coercing or intimidating the governor and his deputy into actions contrary to the interests of the electorate.

The Chancellor of the institution, Omenazu Jackson, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, described the impeachment move as anti-democratic, constitutionally reckless, and a clear abuse of legislative powers.

Jackson stressed that impeachment is not a political weapon but a constitutional process strictly guided by law, particularly Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which requires proven allegations of gross misconduct supported by due process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said:

"The Constitution requires clear allegations of gross misconduct, due process, fair hearing, legislative quorum, judicial panel investigation, and strict procedural compliance. Any deviation renders such impeachment null, void, and unconstitutional."

Jackson further cited Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Constitution, which establish the doctrine of separation of powers, noting that no arm of government is permitted to dominate or coerce another.

"The Legislature cannot lawfully intimidate or harass the Executive into surrendering its constitutional mandate or policy direction outside the confines of the law," he added.

He urged both the Executive and Legislature to exercise restraint and uphold constitutional fidelity, noting that executive-legislative harmony is essential for good governance, peace, and development.

While reiterating support for constitutional order, Jackson warned that the governor must not be intimidated into acting against the will of the people, stressing that any such attempt would be legally resisted.

"The Governor of Rivers State cannot be coerced or intimidated into acting against the overall interest of the electorate, as his mandate flows directly from the people," he said.

According to him, any impeachment effort disconnected from the genuine will of the people amounts to an assault on popular sovereignty and democratic legitimacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ISSJHR therefore cautioned what it described as crisis merchants, political opportunists, and constitutional saboteurs to desist from actions capable of plunging Rivers State into instability.

"They must be mindful of the lawful resistance of an electorate whose socioeconomic existence is threatened by this ill-conceived, vindictive, and illegitimate impeachment attempt," Jackson said.

He concluded by warning that any attempt to remove the governor outside the clear provisions of the Constitution would be "stoutly and lawfully resisted by the people using all democratic and legal means available within the Nigerian constitutional framework."