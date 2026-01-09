Nigeria: Impeachment Move Against Fubara Not Linked to Wike - - Rivers Assembly

The Rivers State House of Assembly has denied claims that the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara are being influenced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Assembly's spokesperson, Enemi George, made the clarification on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, insisting that the lawmakers are acting strictly within the provisions of the Constitution and not at the behest of any political figure.

George said attributing the impeachment process to the influence of Wike or any other individual undermines the integrity and independence of the legislative arm of government.

Responding to questions on whether the former Rivers State governor played a role in the move to impeach Fubara, George warned against conflating politics with constitutional responsibilities, describing such an approach as dangerous.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is like pouring oil into water; the two do not mix unless boiled. The FCT minister is a politician. If we begin to mix politics with constitutional matters, we will begin to cause trouble," he said.

He stressed that the Rivers State House of Assembly should not be reduced to the influence of any single individual, noting that such narratives are unfair and demeaning to an institution established by the Constitution.

"I am not a party chief; I am the spokesperson of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Personally, I am politically aligned with the FCT minister, but it is insulting to reduce the activities of an institution created by the Constitution to just politics or an individual," George added.

The Assembly spokesperson maintained that the impeachment process is not politically motivated, but driven by alleged constitutional breaches by the governor.

He said the lawmakers were discharging their constitutional duties and would continue to follow due process as stipulated by law.

The Rivers State House of Assembly had earlier initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, citing allegations of gross misconduct, a development that has continued to generate political tension and public debate across the state and beyond.