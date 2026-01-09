Liberia: NEC Slams Upper Bong Protest, Rejects 'County-Native' Demand for Elections Magistrates

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia has strongly condemned a protest staged at its Upper Bong County Magisterial Office, describing the action as unlawful and based on false and misleading claims.

In a statement issued Thursday, the NEC said a group of young people on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, went to the Commission's Upper Bong office, posted placards on the premises, and alleged--without evidence--that Elections Magistrates and other NEC officers must be natives of the counties to which they are assigned.

The Commission dismissed the claims as "disparaging, unsubstantiated, and unsupported by the Elections Law of Liberia," stressing that no legal provision requires Elections Magistrates to be appointed based on birth county or native status.

"The authority of the NEC to appoint Elections Magistrates is strictly administrative and organizational," the statement, signed by Prince Dunbar, Communications Director of the National Elections Commission noted, adding that such appointments are intended to ensure efficient, transparent, and credible electoral processes nationwide.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The NEC also denounced what it termed interference with its lawful functions as Liberia's independent electoral management body, warning that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral system.

Addressing concerns raised during the protest, the Commission clarified that the current Elections Magistrate for Upper Bong County, Mr. Alfred W. Tokpa, is a seasoned and long-serving NEC staff member who previously served as a Regional Coordinator. His appointment, the NEC emphasized, was made in full compliance with the Elections Law.

According to the Commission, Mr. Tokpa meets all required qualifications and reflects the institution's core values and professional standards.

The NEC cautioned individuals and groups against actions capable of disrupting the normal operations of its offices, warning that any recurrence of similar incidents in Upper Bong County or elsewhere would prompt the Commission to seek legal remedies.

"Those involved will face the full weight of the law," the statement warned.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to independence, credibility, transparency, and professionalism in the administration of public elections across Liberia.