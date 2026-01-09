West Africa in Focus As Afcon Reaches Quarter-Finals

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has continued to advance, with Friday, January 9, setting up epic quarter-final clashes.

With no margin for error and semi-final places at stake, the African carnival delivers a night that could reshape the balance of power on the continent, particularly for West African football.

The spotlight first falls on a high-stakes regional duel as Mali and Senegal lock horns at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier at 4:00 PM GMT (19:00 EAT). More than just a place in the semi-finals is on the line; this encounter represents West Africa's push to reaffirm its dominance on Africa's biggest football stage.

Senegal, former champions and one of the tournament favourites, arrive as the on-form team. The Teranga Lions are riding an impressive 15-match unbeaten run in the AFCON competition, a testament to their consistency and tactical maturity.

Anchored by the experience of Sadio Mané, who currently leads the tournament in assists, Senegal have looked composed and ruthless in Tangier.

Yet, Mali embodies the spirit of survival that defines knockout football. Remarkably, the Eagles reached the quarter-finals without registering a win in open play, drawing all three group matches before eliminating Tunisia on penalties in the Round of 16.

Much will depend on Lassine Sinayoko, who has already scored three goals in the tournament. One more strike would see him equal Frédéric Kanouté's long-standing record for most goals by a Malian player in a single AFCON edition, a milestone that could inspire Mali to a historic breakthrough.

Later in the evening, attention shifts to Rabat, where the host nation Morocco faces five-time champions Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium at 7:00 PM GMT.

Morocco have lived up to their billing as favourites, dominating matches through superior possession control and pass accuracy. The Atlas Lions have been driven by the brilliance of Brahim Díaz, whose four goals already represent a new Moroccan record for a single AFCON tournament.

Standing in their way are Cameroon, Africa's most decorated AFCON side, who arrive with renewed belief despite pre-tournament turmoil involving federation leadership and coaching instability.

History gives Cameroon the psychological edge, as they remain undefeated against Morocco in AFCON history. However, with a thunderous home crowd behind them, the Atlas Lions will be determined to end that long-standing curse on home soil.