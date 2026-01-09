Ghana: Uphold Discipline, Sound Governance, Quality Teaching - Edu Minister

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has inaugurated four governing councils of four Colleges of Education, charging them to uphold discipline, sound governance, and quality teaching to safeguard the future of the country's education system.

The Colleges of Education include Enchi, Al-Faruq, Gbewa, and Agogo Presbyterian Women's College.

The Chairperson of the governing council of the Enchi College of Education is Frank Kwekucher Ackah(PhD), the other members are Adelaide Spio-Kwofie, Patricia Bridgit Brew, Charles Mintaba, Prof. Francis Kwaw Andoh, Mrs Larbi Rita, Eric Offei Esq., Isaac Mensah-Monnie, Enoch Awukuvi Mensah, Dr Kwaku Darko Amponsah, Benard Pobee Emmanuel Hagan Junior, and Dr Victor Samuel Kwasi Meisu.

The Al-Faruq College of Education is chaired by Yapeiwura A.B.T. Zakaria, Wahab Sualihu, Baba Salifu(PhD),Amadu Abdul Mumin, Nana Kugbeadzor Bakatey II, Louis Acorlor, Simon Yao Kpongor, Abdul-Wahab Adam Dabre, Prof Rekeeatu Husseini, Amadu Bintu Fati, Osei Kwaku, Dr Issaka Cecilia Alimatu, and Sedina Awiah.

The Gbewa College of Education is chaired by Prof. Imoro Braimah, Halidu Musah (PhD),Akologo Listowell Aditwiin, Mbillah Ibrahim Mubarak, Issah Bashiru, Dramani Bilson Abdulai (PhD), Michael Akanvibe Ayuraboya, Chief Matin Atiiga, John Sedofia (PhD), Osman Ibn Iddrisu, Prof Yakubu Awudu Sare (PhD),Appiah Mariama,and Hajia Felicity Farhata Ali.

The Agogo Presbyterian Women's College of Education is chaired by Rev Prof Seth Asare-Danso (PhD), Rev Dr Grace Sintim Adasi, Augusta Adu-Sakyi,Adwoa Serwaa Bonsu, Dr Beatrice Asante Somuah, Emmanuel Abayateye Nene Limoh, King Ali Awudu, Godfred Kofi Barry, Prof. Frimpong Kakyere Duku, Dr Josephine A. Larbi, William Oduro, Janet Ama Afari, and Heartwill Selasi Tamakloe.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Minister stated that the President had reposed confidence in the newly sworn-in councils to steer the affairs of the colleges, to ensure the continuous production of well-trained and competent teachers.

"A good student is a function of a good teacher. Therefore, the future of Ghana's education rests in your hands," he said.

He disclosed that Parliament had passed the GETFund Amendment Act, which is awaiting Presidential assent, would provide sustainable financing for Free Senior High School, free tertiary education for persons with disabilities, and free education for learners with special needs.

Mr Iddrisu said an amount of GH¢100 million had been dedicated to support free education and feeding in all special and integrated schools nationwide.

The Minister stated that three new Colleges of Education had recently been absorbed and that steps were underway to amend the Colleges of Education Act to redefine the status of tutors. He added that contracts had been awarded for the construction of 27 hostel blocks, with funding secured through a decoupled GETFund arrangement.

He urged the new councils to offer constructive advice as stakeholders and congratulated them on their assumption of office. He assured them of the Ministry's commitment to working closely with them to address challenges confronting the Colleges of Education.

The governing councils pledged their commitment to the task ahead and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve.