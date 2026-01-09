Ghana: Engage in Constitution Review Process - NCCE Urges Ghanaians

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the citizenry to actively participate in processes leading to the review of the 1992 Constitution, as the country marked Constitution Day yesterday.

While commending work done so far by the Constitutional Review Committee, the NCCE stressed that meaningful citizen engagement was crucial to ensuring that the review outcomes reflected the aspirations, needs, and democratic values of the people.

"The NCCE calls on all Ghanaians to actively participate and take keen interest in the upcoming processes that will give birth to a new version of our Constitution. The commission calls on the executive and other arms of government to play their respective roles actively and promptly to make the Constitution review process a success," Ms Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the NCCE said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

The NCCE emphasised that until any proposed amendments were duly adopted, the 1992 Constitution remained the supreme law of the land, binding on all persons and authorities, and must guide conduct in both physical and digital spaces.

It, therefore, urged citizens including public office holders, civil society organisations, the media, and digital content creators to demonstrate patriotism and civic responsibility by promoting truth, tolerance, peaceful dialogue, and respect for constitutional order, especially in the digital space.

Constitution Day, observed annually on January 7, commemorates the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution and the birth of Ghana's Fourth Republic, which remains the longest uninterrupted period of democratic governance in Ghana's history.

The Constitution, approved by referendum on April 28, 1992, came into effect on January 7, 1993, and continues to serve as the supreme law of the land.

January 7 also holds special national significance as the day on which elected Presidents are sworn into office during election years, reinforcing its central place in Ghana's democratic journey.

Upon assumption of office last year, President John Dramani Mahama established an eight-member Constitutional Review Committee, chaired by Prof. H. Kwesi Prempeh, Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, to address gaps in the 1992 Constitution, build on past review efforts undertaken in 2010 and 2023, and propose amendments to strengthen democratic governance in Ghana.

On December 22, 2025, the committee submitted its report to the President, proposing among others, an extension of the presidential term of office from four years to five years to enhance governance and policy continuity.

Other recommendations include reforms to local governance, such as the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, and the inclusion of traditional chiefs in local government structures.