Ghana: Sefwi Wiawso Passport Application Centre

8 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sefwi Wiawso Passport Application Centre has been commissioned by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience at the event, the Deputy Minister stated that residents would no longer have to access the service from other regions.

He enumerated reforms undertaken by the Ministry in relation to passport administration aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and security.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He used the opportunity to express appreciation to the relevant authorities in the region for their cooperation.

Five applicants who applied for their passports in Sefwi Wiawso application centre had their passports handed over to them by the Deputy Minister during the event.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr Wilbert Petty Brentum, described the commissioning of the centre as a major milestone in the region.

He noted that the facility brings passport services closer to residents. He then expressed gratitude to the President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs for opening a Passport Application Centre in the region and encouraged officers to uphold professionalism, integrity and transparency in service delivery.

Present at the event were District Chief Executives in the region, Regional Deputy NADMO Director, Heads of Security Agencies in the region, Religious and Traditional leaders, among others.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.