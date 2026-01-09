Ghana: Sefwi Wiawso Passport Application Centre

The Sefwi Wiawso Passport Application Centre has been commissioned by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience at the event, the Deputy Minister stated that residents would no longer have to access the service from other regions.

He enumerated reforms undertaken by the Ministry in relation to passport administration aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and security.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He used the opportunity to express appreciation to the relevant authorities in the region for their cooperation.

Five applicants who applied for their passports in Sefwi Wiawso application centre had their passports handed over to them by the Deputy Minister during the event.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr Wilbert Petty Brentum, described the commissioning of the centre as a major milestone in the region.

He noted that the facility brings passport services closer to residents. He then expressed gratitude to the President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs for opening a Passport Application Centre in the region and encouraged officers to uphold professionalism, integrity and transparency in service delivery.

Present at the event were District Chief Executives in the region, Regional Deputy NADMO Director, Heads of Security Agencies in the region, Religious and Traditional leaders, among others.