Ghana: Digital Technologies Integration in Ghana Education

A Professor of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the University of Education, Winneba, Professor Issifu Yinda, has partly attributed the slow integration of digital technologies in Ghana's education system to the lack of qualified trainers, who can effectively combine technology and information literacy in teacher training.

Speaking at the 77th Annual New Year School (ANYS) and Conference organised by the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra yesterday, Professor Yinda, one of four panellists at the event, highlighted the importance of both digital technology and information literacy in enhancing teaching and learning.

However, he emphasised that the integration of these two areas, which was referred to as "integration literacy," should be the ultimate goal in teacher education.

Professor Yinda pointed out that while digital technology and information literacy were vital, training teachers to effectively integrate these skills requires specialised expertise. He argued that it was difficult to find a single facilitator at the Ghana Education Service (GES) who possessed the diverse skills needed for such an integration.

"To design effective training programs, you need various experts: graphic designers, instructional designers, and multimedia professionals," he explained, adding, "But those currently training our teachers are only focusing on information literacy because they lack the expertise to combine digital technologies with teaching practices."

Prof. Yinda further stressed the importance of proper planning in the design of teaching manuals and identifying the specific learning needs of students. He suggested that such planning would enhance the effectiveness of digital tools in the classroom.

Another panellist, Mrs Nimatu Iddrisu, the Head Teacher of the Demonstration School at Accra College of Education, also called for a more concerted effort from the government to provide teachers with the necessary digital training. She argued that equipping teachers with those skills would not only enhance learning outcomes but also improve how educators engage with students.

Mrs Iddrisu added that training head teachers on the use of digital learning technologies was essential, as they play a critical role in supervising the effective use of digital tools at schools. She called on corporate organisations to partner with the government in organizing digital training programs for teachers and head teachers, ensuring a wide-reaching impact across the education sector.

Dr Gideon Anapey, from the Department of Distance Education at the University of Ghana, highlighted the cultural barriers hindering the integration of digital technologies in classrooms. He emphasised the need for cultural orientation to help teachers embrace digital learning tools more effectively.

Dr Anapey also suggested training parents in digital literacy to support students in their research assignments, ensuring a more holistic approach to the use of technology in education.

The 77th Annual New Year School and Conference, which began on Tuesday, serves as a platform for critical reflection on national issues, evidence-based policy dialogue, and the generation of practical solutions to support inclusive and sustainable growth.

This year's event, themed "Building the Ghana We Want Together for Sustainable Development," brought together policymakers, academia, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss Ghana's development priorities and sustainable growth pathways.