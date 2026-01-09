Ghana: Ayisha Pain Clinic Founder Supports Frafraha Foster Home

The founder of the Ayisha Pain Clinic, Dr Agnes Ayisha, has presented assorted items to the Frafraha Foster Home, an orphanage in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The donated items, which included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, canned fish, toiletries, soft drinks and bags of sachet water, formed part of her 2026 festive campaign aimed at giving back to society.

Presenting the items, Dr Ayisha reaffirmed her commitment to philanthropy, stating that giving back to society, especially to the vulnerable, brought her profound joy.

She said the gesture was particularly significant at the beginning of the New Year, as it offered hope and reassurance to those in need that they are not alone.

"Putting smiles on the faces of the vulnerable and the poor is my motivation. I bring them clothing, footwear, among other items, because they must be given hope that all is not lost and that there are people thinking about them," she added.

Dr Ayisha noted that although she has been doing her best to support such causes, more could be achieved with greater government involvement, stressing that some of the children have the potential to become future leaders.

She urged the children to take their education seriously, believe in themselves and develop a positive, can-do attitude in order to achieve their goals. She also promised to provide them with additional learning materials when schools reopen.

Dr Ayisha further advocated the adoption of a National Development Plan for Ghana spanning between 50 and 100 years to ensure long-term planning and sustained growth, comparable to development levels in other countries.

Receiving the items on behalf of the home, the Manager, Mr Adu Amoako, expressed deep gratitude for the donation, saying the gesture had deeply touched the management and children.

He noted that although the home has existed in Accra for 56 years, this was the first time a high-ranking citizen had visited to offer such support.

"We are grateful to Dr Agnes Ayisha for this exemplary show of leadership and pray that, just as she has remembered these children, God grants her success in all her future endeavours," he added.