Ghana: Global Peace Ambassadors Awards, NGOs Conference Held in Accra

The Global Peace Ambassadors Awards and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Conference has been held in Accra under the theme: "Making Peace Louder than Conflict."

The event was among others, to inspire the youth in participating in peace initiatives and partnership to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number 16 on: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

It was organised by World Citizens Peace Ambassador in collaboration with the National Peace Council, Ghana.

It was attended by peace builders, policy makers, traditional leaders, corporate institutions and civil society actors to promote peace, unity and sustainable development in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking at the event in Accra, the World Citizens Peace Ambassador in Ghana and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIM Ghana Foundation, Ms Gladys Biney, said the conference and awards were deliberately designed to recognise individuals and organisations whose work continue to shape peace and social cohesion in the country and across the continent.

According to her, peace was not achieved only through political dialogue or state institutions but also through consistent efforts by organisations and individuals advocating for social change, inclusion and support for vulnerable groups.

"We are advocating for safe, we are advocating for disability, but we are separate, but we are creating peace."

International Evangelist, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh on his part emphasised the critical role of the media in fostering national unity.

He further urged journalists to be mindful of their language and he explained the impact of social media in today's global village, warning about the consequences of irresponsible online behaviour.

"Because journalism is supposed to educate, empower, enrich and inform, and we should not use it to divide the nation. Certainly, in the world today, it's a global world, it's a global village. And so, if you sit in the comfort of your room and you think you can just put anything on social media, it will come to bite you."

Reverend Dr Tetteh said Christians must respect Muslims and vice versa to ensure the social cohesion and peace we all aspire for national development.

"We need a massive united front to create peace, and remember peace is not just supposed to we must learn to walk the talk. Charity begins at home. I believe in our own community," he stated.

As part of the ceremony, past and present leadership of the National Peace Council were awarded.