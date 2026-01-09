Ghana: Telecel Ghana Foundation Healthfest Ahwerase

TELECEL Ghana Foundation has extended its Connected Health outreach initiative, Healthfest, to Akwapem Ahwerase in the Eastern Region, in line with improving access to essential healthcare services in local communities.

The health screening exercise forms part of the Foundation's broader community health programme that has reached more than 7,000 people in underserved communities across the country within the last year.

At the Healthfest in Ahwerase, approximately 400 residents received free medical screenings for malaria, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cervical cancer, as well as wellness education.

The medical team also conducted ultrasound scans and consultations for expectant mothers, while registering and renewing National Health Insurance Scheme memberships.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Health Director of Akwapem South, Emily Amponsah, commended the initiative and expressed appreciation to the Telecel Ghana Foundation for supporting the Ghana Health Service in bringing essential health services directly to the people of Ahwerase.

"Delivering healthcare at the community level isn't an easy task, and it's helpful to get support from organisations like Telecel to complement the work of the Ghana Health Service," she said.

Under its Connected Health pillar, Telecel Ghana Foundation has three major initiatives: Healthfest, which focuses on comprehensive medical screening and Rural Ultrasound Scans, targeted at pregnant women in deprived areas, with both organised every two months.

Finally, Homecoming, an annual initiative that settles medical bills for patients who are unable to leave the hospital due to unpaid fees.

Over the course of 2025, the Foundation has impacted 3,430 beneficiaries through Healthfest, provided free ultrasound services to 1,002 pregnant women under the Rural Ultrasound initiative, and supported 187 patients through the Homecoming initiative.

Additionally, the Foundation facilitated 2,641 NHIS registrations, renewals, and replacements nationwide.

Comfort, an Ahwerase resident at Healthfest, said, "I was able to register my son on the National Health Insurance Scheme and renew mine. I had planned to travel to Akropong to do medical screening, but we got everything done here for free. I am also pregnant and have never attended antenatal care before, so I am grateful I came today for an ultrasound scan, pregnancy card, and free medical checks."

Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, reiterated the Foundation's commitment to preventive care and equitable access to healthcare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our Connected Health initiatives have always been about taking essential healthcare directly to underserved communities, where it is needed most. From preventive screenings to maternal care and NHIS access, our goal has always been to remove barriers to healthcare and ensure that no one is left behind," she said. "We are proud to have reached over 7,000 people in 2025 and are committed to expanding our impact further this year."