Ghana: GPRTU Petitions Chief of Staff Over Madina Lorry Terminal Takeover

The Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress, Ghana, has petitioned the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to register its displeasure and protest against the unlawful takeover of the Madina Transport Terminal by Decorbuild Company Limited.

It also expressed concern about the imposition of exorbitant and illegal levies on commercial drivers who operate from the terminal.

The petition, signed by the General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire, and sighted by The Ghanaian Times, stated that the union has been operating at the Madina terminal, popularly known as VRA Park, for inter and intra-city passenger services since 2012.

It stated that their operations have been done with the express consent of the joint heads of the Nikoitse We (family) of La Nkwantanang and tacit approval of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly.

It said, however, that around January 2021, the union received notice from Decorbuild Company Limited to relocate from the terminal for them to commence renovation works.

It also indicated that though they were initially reluctant to leave, the joint heads of the Nikoitse We (family) informed them that they had not given authorisation directly or otherwise for the renovation.

Eventually, they moved out after further investigations confirmed that Decorbuild Company Limited was embarking on the renovations with the consent and approval of the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly.

Again, it said Decorbuild, after the renovation, assumed management of the terminal and has ever since resorted to activities designed to suffocate the drivers, including the imposition of mandatory registration fees and an annual land user fee of GH¢4,000 per slot for driver unions, although these operators were on the land before Decorbuild's arrival.

Additionally, it indicated that the company also implemented a 'Pay as You Load' policy, which the assembly conspicuously assented to. The charges under the previous government were met with resistance and protestations, and complaints to the Madina Divisional Command and the Assembly were to no avail.

The petition further indicated that new user fees were introduced: Trotros Intercity A increased from GH¢5 to GH¢25,000, and Intercity B from GH¢15 to GH¢50 per trip, alongside miscellaneous expenses incurred by operators. Most drivers are abandoning the terminal to load along the road, causing heavy vehicular traffic and congestion in the municipality.

The union warned that some drivers are contemplating increasing transport fares and called for urgent intervention, noting that "we are currently sitting on a possible time bomb that can explode at any point because the very source of livelihood of innocent people is gradually being taken from them through unjust and forceful means."

But the Deputy Manager of Decorbuild, Gidoen Asmah, in an interview said the terminal was private property and the fees charged to drivers were approved by the assembly. He added that the volumes of refuse generated by drivers also justified the amounts collected.

Meanwhile, the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, has appealed for calm while efforts are being made to address the issue.