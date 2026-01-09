Liberia/Rwanda: Liberian Striker Emmanuel Flomo Tops Rwanda Premier League Scoring Chart

MONROVIA — Liberian striker Emmanuel Flomo continues to make a strong impression in the Rwanda Premier League, leading the scoring chart with nine goals and emerging as a leading contender for the Golden Boot.

Flomo's rise has been driven less by physical power than by intelligence and efficiency. Not tall or physically imposing, the young forward has built his game on sharp movement, smart positioning and clinical finishing--often turning limited opportunities into decisive goals.

The Al Hilal Omdurman forward added to his tally during a 2-0 victory over Etincelles FC, where fellow Liberian Kindness Cole opened the scoring with his first league goal in his 10th start. Flomo came off the bench to seal the win, bringing his total to nine goals in 12 league appearances.

His goal haul places him clear at the top of the scoring standings, ahead of Shaban Hussein of Musanze FC, Mbonyumwami Taiba of Marine FC, and Lola Kanda Moise of Gicumbi FC, who are all tied on seven goals.

Liberian Duo Power Al Hilal's Campaign

Al Hilal's impressive league form has been fueled largely by the partnership between Cole and Flomo. Their goals helped the club secure its eighth victory in 12 matches, lifting the Sudanese side to fourth place on 26 points, six behind leaders Police FC, who have played 15 matches.

Al Hilal are competing in the Rwanda Premier League because of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. As a result, the club remains ineligible to win the league title regardless of its final position, mirroring a similar situation last season when it competed in Mauritania.

Rising Profile Beyond Rwanda

Despite that limitation, Flomo's performances have continued to draw attention across the region. Still early in his professional career, the striker is steadily building a reputation as a reliable finisher with strong tactical awareness.

With continued focus, discipline, and consistency, observers say a move beyond Al Hilal, to clubs in the Middle East or other more competitive leagues, could be within reach.