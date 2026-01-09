Liberia: Information Minister Says Corruption Prosecutions Must Follow Due Process, Not '4g-Style' Politics

Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah has pushed back against criticism that the Unity Party-led government is moving too slowly on corruption cases, insisting that accountability cannot be pursued through haste or political pressure but must follow the rule of law.

Appearing Thursday, Jan. 8, on the state broadcaster ELBC, Piah said the administration of President Joseph N. Boakai is committed to lawful prosecution, not what he described as "4G-style" political processes that bypass due process.

"Prosecution is not a 4G process," Piah said. "Prosecution means taking people to court and allowing due process to take place. At the end of that process, the court decides whether a person is guilty or not guilty based on the evidence presented."

Rule of Law, Not Political Persecution

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Piah argued that Liberia's past international sanctions and diplomatic isolation were partly the result of confrontational governance, human rights abuses and disregard for legal standards.

He stressed that no official of the current administration has been sanctioned internationally for human rights violations, which he said reflects improved governance and respect for democratic norms.

"Arbitrary arrests and imprisonments are not consistent with a government that claims to serve its people," Piah said, adding that political persecution undermines both justice and national credibility.

The minister emphasized that once cases are before the courts, the Executive Branch has no authority to interfere with judicial proceedings.

Court Delays Beyond Executive Control

Responding to concerns about the slow pace of high-profile corruption cases, Piah said delays often stem from legal actions taken by defendants, including applications for writs of prohibition and other filings before the Supreme Court of Liberia.

"Are we supposed to overthrow the judiciary?" Piah asked rhetorically. "We are not running an authoritarian government. This government remains committed to democratic principles."

He cited cases involving former officials, including ex-Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, noting that repeated court filings by defense lawyers inevitably slow proceedings -- a process the Executive cannot lawfully halt.

Prosecution Promised, Not Predetermined Convictions

Piah also rejected claims that the government has failed to deliver on campaign promises to fight corruption, clarifying that the pledge was to prosecute alleged wrongdoing, not to guarantee convictions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When you send people to court, two outcomes are possible -- guilty or not guilty," he said. "If someone is not found guilty, it does not mean the government failed. It means the judicial process worked."

To underscore the administration's commitment to accountability, Piah referenced a past violent incident in which a vehicle was driven into a crowd, killing several people, noting that those responsible were prosecuted and are serving prison sentences.

Stability and Credibility at Stake

The information minister concluded that Liberia's long-term stability and international standing depend on strengthening the rule of law and respecting due process, even amid public demands for swift action.

"Anything outside the law only takes us backward," Piah said, reiterating that justice -- not speed -- remains the government's guiding principle.